Discover 'The Last of the Red Hot Lovers' at Footlight

MICHIGAN CITY – At age 47, conservative and seafood restauranteur Barney Cashman has decided to join the “sexual revolution.”
His three attempts to pay into this swinging counterculture end with laughable results, and is the premise behind the lastest Footlight Players comedy, “The Last of the Red Hot Lovers.”
Beginning Friday, Nov. 1, with curtain times 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday, the production will take place at Footlight Theatre, 1705 Franklin St.
Starring Dean Johanson as Cashman, it’s based off the work of American playwright Neil Simon, and focuses around the three women Cashman clumsily attempts to seduce.
The first conquest we meet is the cold, calloused Elaine Navazio (Danielle Bilderback). She is a gal in her 30s who’s not afraid to call them as she sees them. Her flippancy and tobacco addiction make her all the more difficult. Lady No. 2 is the sweet but definitely daffy Bobbi Michelle (Alayna Lauritsen). Footlight said audience members will never be quite sure whether the trouble plaguing her is reality or fantasy, but watching will be a riot. The third “victim” is family friend Jeanette Fisher (Patty Martin). This pocket-book clutching bundle of nerves is deep in marriage problems and has more depression than the National Debt.
Director Dr. Tony J. Thomas along with Assistant Director David Mikolajczyk are up and ready to present this show to an anticipating audience, Footlight said. And according to Footlight, Production Manager Bobbi Lauritsen has assembled a top notch crew to make this come to fruition. The one setting of an apartment was constructed by Floyd Colosky, dressed by Lara West, and lit by Anthony Holt. Others on the crew are Laura Meyer for costumes, Chris Whybrew for scenic art, hair/make-up by Veronica Thomas, sound by Tony Thomas and the stage manager is Jill Thomas. There will also be a bake-sale happening in the lobby.
Show-dates are Nov. 1-3 and 7-10.
The house will open 45 minutes before showtime. Admission is $15 with a discounted price of $10 for the Thursday performance and for children 12 and under (no lap-children or babies). Seating is limited so reservations are recommended. Just call our theater at (219) 874-4035 and follow the instructions on the phone or go online at www.footlightplayers.org and click on reservations.
