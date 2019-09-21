DeJonge returns to lead Children's Concerts

La PORTE – The La Porte County Symphony Orchestra will present their 31st annual Children’s Concerts titled, “The Power and Emotion of Music” held on Oct. 9 at the Civic Auditorium in La Porte.
Three concerts will be presented at 9:30 a.m., 11:10 a.m. and 12:45 p.m.
Maestro Rick DeJonge returns to the podium as guest conductor where he led the LCSO for the 2018 Children’s Concerts. DeJonge was asked to return to present this year’s concerts after receiving rave reviews from both teachers and students the prior year.
DeJonge, now living in Nashville, is a former music instructor in the La Porte Community School Corp. In demand nationally as a conductor, composer and arranger, DeJonge counts among his credits music for the TV shows Lost, The West Wing and CSI: Miami. DeJonge has worked with both Paramount and Fox Studios and has been the arranger for the Walt Disney World’s Thanksgiving Day Parade since 2011. DeJonge will conduct the Denver Pops Orchestra on Oct. 12.
DeJonge’s program with individual instrument demonstrations will include Tribute to Silent Films, demonstrating the power that music has while filming for television and the big screen; the iconic composition, The Typewriter; and ending with Star Wars Medley.
The LCSO will perform all original arrangements by DeJonge. The LCSO Children’s Concert Education Guide and musical examples from this concert can be found at www.lcso.net.
All students are admitted for only $1, the same price for the last 31 years.
