La PORTE – For the first time, the La Porte County Symphony Orchestra Deborah DePoy Music Scholarship applications will become available on Jan. 1, 2020.
Debbie Depoy was born and raised in La Porte County (Mill Creek). After graduating from La Porte High School, she received her music degree from the VanderCook College of Music. DePoy played bassoon for the LCSO and the Michigan City Municipal Band for over 20 years until her death in 2013.
Education was very important to DePoy and she knew, firsthand, the financial struggles of attending college. She established this scholarship so she could help other passionate musicians with higher education expenses in need of financial aid.
“What makes Debbie’s scholarship unique is that it is for students with a GPA of 3.5 or LESS," stated LCSO Executive Director, Tim King. "Although passionate about music, Debbie struggled in school and she wanted students with similar struggles to be able to know that a scholarship would be available even if one didn’t have an “A” average.”
The Deborah DePoy Music Scholarship is administered through The Unity Foundation of La Porte County’s General Scholarship Application Program.
Students should visit www.uflc.net to learn more and complete an online application. The deadline is March 12, 2020. This scholarship is for students planning to pursue a bachelor’s degree in music who are La Porte County Residents and have graduated from a public high school in La Porte County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.