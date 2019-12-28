Cutler Funeral Home sponsoring Operation Valentine

La PORTE — The message is a simple one, “Thank you so much for what you do, we always need you.” This is just one of the many sweet messages from the heart of a child to a soldier or veteran in a project called Operation Valentine.
Cutler Funeral Home and Cremation Center is one of nearly 1,000 exclusive Veterans & Family Memorial Care funeral home providers across America who are sponsoring the 11th annual Operation Valentine initiative.
The project is simple and meaningful, according to Dale Knouse, owner of Cutler Funeral Home and Cremation Center.
“Students and individuals throughout the community write messages to the troops and veterans on Valentine cards, cut-out hearts, or whatever they like and we make sure that they are delivered to our brave men and women serving overseas,” Knouse said.
Cards cannot include glitter, food or candy, but there are still many ways to personalize a handmade card. Write a message on them and say “Thank You,” tell them about yourself and wish them a Happy Valentine Day! Our troops are away from their loved ones and friends so they really want to know that people back home appreciate them.
“Care packages are one thing, but this is a real morale boost,” said Knouse.
Valentine cards may be dropped off from now through Feb. 5 between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at 2900 Monroe St., La Porte.
