Like most other days I play this fun game called “what is that living on my plant?” But at this point of year it’s different. Most plants are already in full bloom and/or producing their fruits. So my energy levels on insect removal are not quite as ambitious as they were in May when my plants were tender and needed more protection.
At this point, I realize that there are other creatures sharing the habitat. If I remove all of the bad guys, it will throw off the balance of how things naturally work outside of my interference with growing a garden. So, the squash bugs are getting an actual chance to survive as opposed to my diligent squishing of them last month. Luckily, since I did do daily checks, I at least have smaller numbers of pests.
The most important thing in any garden is observing and diagnosing any issues that are occurring. You can’t treat a plant with something designed to kill insects when you truly have a fungus issue. And sometimes years later you realize something and conclude that you were completely wrong before.
Take parsley, dill and fennel, for instance. When I first started my herb garden back in my beginner gardening days, I remember seeing all sorts of striped caterpillars that were climbing and munching all of my parsley, dill and fennel down to nothing. I was beyond upset.
I took every single one of those caterpillars and plucked them from my plants and moved them as far away as possible. Years later, while attending a butterfly workshop, I learned that these caterpillars I was removing annually were the caterpillars of Swallowtail butterflies.
I was devastated to find out I was harming something so beautiful and beneficial based on the fact that I had no idea what they were. I felt awful. From that point on I vowed to learn to identify every insect that I could before removing it from an area that it called home.
I also continued to use homemade products made from ingredients I know are safe and won’t in turn harm the environment. Even something as simple as pouring your used mop water into the grass could harm beneficial bugs and micro organisms that aren’t always visible to the naked eye.
If you would like to learn how to make your own cleaning and household sprays that are as non toxic as you can get, be sure to join me on Sept. 11 at 9 a.m. at Luhr Park where I will show you how to make your own sprays to use at home and send you home with the ones you make as well. RSVP your place to Luhr Park by calling 325-8315 at least one week prior.
Until then, take a good look at those creatures small and large and help me to do our best to keep them safe as well.
Sacha Burns is an organic gardener and owner of Sunkissed Organics in Pinola. She may be reached at sachabrittburns@yahoo.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.