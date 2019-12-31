With the New Year upon us, and all the mild weather we have been experiencing, it makes it easy to start dreaming up ways to enhance your landscape or add to your vegetable garden. I always figure that there is nothing better to do on a dreary winter day than to open a seed or plant catalog and start coming up with new ideas.
Of course, you will want to draw out a map of your yard, if possible, while the weather is decent, so that you can bring it inside to use as reference for when you begin your planning. Be sure to include anything that would cast a shadow or cause some afternoon shade, because that will be important for when you are choosing which plants would be suitable for each location. Houses, sheds, trees and anything else sizable should be added.
Try to also take note at where your bare spots are. If you are lucky enough to start with a clean slate planning should be easy and you’ll just want to have an idea of how much sun is in each section.
I always figure morning sun as anything to the north or east directions and afternoon sun as anything south or west.
Typically, morning sun areas will host shade loving plants well, whereas if those same plants were planted in the afternoon sun areas it could cause the leaves to burn.
Afternoon sun I consider full sun to partial sun plants. The afternoon sun shines stronger on plants than the morning sun, so be sure to take a moment to get this figured out for your location. Otherwise you will be moving a lot of plants or replacing them if they were not planted in the right conditions.
If you have an existing landscape, you will want to try to remember what is already planted and where. Also try to recall the height and size of anything already in the ground. You’ll want to know that when choosing plants, so you don’t place something taller in front and block everything behind it without realizing it. You could always move it if you make a mistake, but I am a huge fan of never digging more holes than what I need.
Maybe you want to brighten up a corner with flowers that are orange or bright yellow, or maybe you are just looking for a plant with a different leaf pattern than a Hosta for your shaded areas. There are a great deal of plants that are hardy in our area that will give you plenty of options.
If you are planning on putting in a vegetable garden, it is wise to plan on that as well. Otherwise, you will tend to buy more seed or plants than will ever fit in your garden in one growing year. Trust me, I am a habitual offender on this one. However, planning your garden ahead offers all sorts of advantages. You can work on companion planting and keeping your plants a bit more pest free, you can be sure that you are practicing crop rotation, and you can feel like you are actually in control of your garden, even if it is only until planting season begins.
Ring in the New Year with a plan to make your garden and garden amazing this upcoming year.
Sacha Burns is an organic gardener and owner of Sunkissed Organics in Pinola. She may be reached at sachabrittburns@yahoo.com.
