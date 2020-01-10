La PORTE — The La Porte County Historical Society is inviting you to consider one of its many publications available for sale at the museum, 2405 Indiana Ave., La Porte.
Maybe you have a map enthusiast in your family? The history of La Porte County through maps can be obtained. An example is the 1862 map of La Porte County by townships. Due to the deteriorated condition of the original, the best possible reprint is offered, the Society said. It is indexed by township to property ownerships. According to the Society, sales of this, among other books and maps offered, benefit the Archival Preservation Fund, which is established for the purpose of preservation of La Porte County history.
Some other books and maps offered for the purpose of keeping the Archival Preservation Fund active are: 20th Century History & Biographical Record of La Porte County (1904), Michigan City Illustrated (1900), 1854 La Porte Map, 1866 Birds-eye-view map of La Porte along with an 1866 Companion with Index.
Visit the museum and view the efforts the sales of these and other books and maps designated as fundraisers for Archival Preservation have made possible. Also visit the Fern Eddy Schultz Research Library where you will see shelves of research material made possible from the book and map sales along with an annual fundraiser.
While there, visitors can view the diverse collections relevant to La Porte County history and other specialized collections. The museum is located at the south entrance to La Porte. Visit the website at laportecountyhistory.org, and Facebook pages for more information about the facility including admissions and hours.
Questions or comments regarding the books, maps and the Archival Preservation Fund may be submitted to Fern Eddy Schultz, Chairperson, netster@csinet.net.
