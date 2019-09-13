La PORTE — The United States Constitution still stands today as a testament to the tenacity of American Patriots who formed the nation and established the framework of government used in America for 236 years.
It wasn’t until Sept. 17, 1787 that America had a signed Constitution by its founding fathers, which officially established the democratic republic and form of government.
The Constitution was considered a radical experiment and a great departure from any other formal governments. It begins with these landmark setting words: “We the People of the United States of America, in order to form a more perfect Union…” Those first three words represented a radical new concept in governments and nation building.
It was putting the power into the hands of the "common man" and not vested in a king or queen, rich landowners, military powers or a dictator. It has continued to provide a working structure for America's government and protection of guaranteed liberties and freedoms, while still establishing the rule of law.
The National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution has been a major cheerleader for 126 years of remembering the observance of signing the Constitution, 232 years ago. In 1955, DAR petitioned Congress to set aside Sept. 17-23 annually to be dedicated for its observance. It was officially adopted by Congress and signed into law by President Dwight Eisenhower in 1955. It also features the rights, responsibilities and duties in being an American citizen.
The NSDAR encourages the La Porte Community, schools, churches, organizations, and business to promote the National Week of Observance.
On Sept. 17 at 3 p.m. CDT, communities all around the United States will be ringing bells in churches, government buildings and schools to celebrate the exact time of day of the signing of this historic moment by 39 members.
Contact Marianne Davison, Miriam Benedict Chapter member of the DAR for available presentations to schools and our community. Information may be obtained at miriambenedict.dar@gmail.com
