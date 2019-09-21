Sheridan Spiess achieves Dean’s List at Belmont University
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Sheridan Spiess, of New Buffalo, Michigan, qualified for Belmont University’s Summer 2019 Dean’s List. Eligibility for the summer session is based on a minimum 9-hour course load over 10 weeks and a quality grade point average of 3.5 with no grade below a C.
Belmont Provost Dr. Thomas Burns said, “This achievement indicates that these students have placed a high priority on their work at Belmont and have invested time and energy in their studies. It is our strong belief that consistent application in this manner will reap great benefits, which will equip them for a lifetime of learning and growing.”
YSU student Daniel Sager of La Porte conducts Wind Ensemble
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio — YSU student Daniel Sager, from La Porte, conducted a portion of a recent Dana School of Music Wind Ensemble Concert.
Sager, a Music Performance major, led the ensemble as it performed an outdoor pops concert at Harrison Common Field. The event featured such selections as Strike Up The Band by George Gershwin; National Anthem, featuring soloist Sydney DiCenso, soprano; 76 Trombones; Variations on a Shaker Melody by Aaron Copland (conducted Sager); Someone to Watch Over Me by George Gershwin, performed by Sydney DiCenso; Melodius Thunk (conducted by Ryan Dutton); Highlights from "West Side Story" by Leonard Bernstein; and concluding with John Philip Sousa's Stars and Stripes Forever.
