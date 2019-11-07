South Bend comic con is Saturday
SOUTH BEND — The South Bend Comic Book Convention will be held on Saturday at the Comfort Suites located 52939 U.S. 933 (the corner of Cleveland and U.S. 31) just north of the Indiana Tollway (I-80/I-90) at exit 77.
The convention is open to public from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. and admission is as always free to get in. Dealers have a huge variety of comic books new and old, as well as toys and related collectibles for sale.
If you happen to have old comic books sitting around that you no longer want, there will be dealers there that are interested in buying them.
For further information contact Alan at (309) 657-1599 or visit www.epguides.com/comics
Grams awarded freshman scholarship at YSU
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio — Megan Grams, of Trail Creek, is one of nearly 300 Youngstown State University freshmen awarded Honors, Provost and Housing scholarships to start the Fall Semester.
Grams, a Michigan City HS High School graduate and Psychology major at YSU, was awarded the Provost Scholarship.
Provost Scholarships range from $4,000 to $6,000 and recognize high-achieving out-of-state students.
