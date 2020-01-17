Free architecture talk at Barker Mansion planned
MICHIGAN CITY – A free architecture talk will be offered at Michigan City’s Barker Mansion on Saturday at 2 p.m.
The mansion’s newest Heritage Interpreter, Lillie Magers-Pershing, will lead the 30-minute discussion. Magers-Pershing comes from South Bend, where she also leads tours at the historic Oliver Mansion.
Her talk will consist of photographic images, many historic, detailing the finer design elements of the mansion. After the program, guests are welcome to take a self-guided tour of the mansion for fee of $5 per youth/senior and $8 per adult. Reservations are not needed.
The Barker Mansion is located at 631 Washington St., Michigan City. Visit www.barkermansion.com or call (219) 873-1520 for details.
Cedarville students named to Dean's List
CEDARVILLE, Ohio — Cedarville University students were named to the Dean's List for fall 2019.
This recognition requires the student to have a 3.5 GPA or higher for the semester and carry a minimum of 12 credit hours. The following local students were named to the Cedarville University Dean's List for fall 2019:
• Elisabeth Novak of La Porte
• Jackson Hoshiko of Westville
Cedarville University, located between Dayton and Columbus, Ohio is an accredited, Christ-centered, Baptist institution with an enrollment of 4,380 undergraduate, graduate, and online students in more than 150 areas of study.
Founded in 1887, Cedarville is recognized nationally for its authentic Christian community, rigorous academic programs, strong graduation, and retention rates, accredited professional and health science offerings, and high student engagement ranking. For more information about the University, visit www.cedarville.edu.
Spiess achieves fall Dean’s List at Belmont University
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Sheridan Spiess from New Buffalo qualified for the Fall 2019 Dean’s List at Belmont University. Eligibility is based on a minimum course load of 12 hours and a quality grade point average of 3.5 with no grade below a C.
Approximately 38 percent of Belmont’s 8,481 students qualified for the Fall 2019 Dean’s List. Belmont Provost Thomas Burns said, “This achievement for the fall semester indicates that these students have placed a high priority on their work at Belmont and have invested time and energy in their studies. It is our strong belief that consistent application in this manner will reap great benefits, which will equip them for a lifetime of learning and growing.”
Goshen College announces Dean’s List for fall semester
GOSHEN — Goshen College recently recognized 188 undergraduate students for excellence in academics on the fall 2019 Dean’s List.
• Christina Dukehart, senior, of La Porte – Molecular biology/Biochemistry
• Jennifer Ritchie, senior, of Rolling Prairie – Molecular biology/Biochemistry. Ritchie is a graduate of New Prairie High School.
The Dean’s List includes students earning at least a 3.75 GPA, while completing at least 12 hours of coursework for a letter grade. Only grades from the designated semester are included in the Dean’s List selection process.
Initiated in the fall of 1999, the Dean’s List celebrates the achievement of Goshen College students who have met high academic standards and can motivate students preparing for graduate studies.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.