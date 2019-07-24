Low Vision Support Group to meet
VALPARAISO — The Valparaiso Low Vision Support Group Inc. has announced its upcoming meetings:
• Aug. 13 from 10 to 11:30 a.m. at the Banta Senior Center, 605 Beach St., Valparaiso. Speaker/Topic: In place of the outdoor picnic the low vision group usually does in August, we’ll be staying inside in the air conditioning. The meeting will be at Banta, bring finger food for the group. RSVP to Julia Young at (219) 462-4340.
• Aug. 27 from 10 to 11 a.m. at the Celebration Room, First Floor, Pines Village Retirement Communities, 3303 Pines Village Circle, Valparaiso (building behind Aperion Health Care Center, 3301 N. Calumet).
We welcome all persons at our meetings, whether or not they have low vision. Within Porter County and during daylight hours, call the Porter County Aging & Community Services bus at (219) 462-4302 for a free door-to-door ride for the legally blind, or 50 cents each way for seniors, $1 each way for others. Phone a week or two ahead.
Students recognized for academic achievement at Albion College
ALBION, Mich. — Albion College has announced local students receiving academic excellence and achievements.
Students named to Albion College Dean’s List for the spring 2019 semester were:
• Jordan Forney, of Union Mills. Forney is majoring in biology and is a member of the Prentiss M. Brown Honors Program. Forney is the child of Lloyd and Dawn Forney of Union Mills.
• Hannah Geiss of Chesterton. Geiss is a sophomore at Albion College and is a member of the Prentiss M. Brown Honors Program. Geiss is the child of Paul and Kira Geiss of Chesterton and is a graduate of Chesterton Senior High School.
The Dean’s List commends students who maintain a 3.5 or higher GPA while taking a full course load.
Allyson White, of New Buffalo, was one of 11 students named an Albion College Fellow after the spring 2019 semester.
This distinction is earned by maintaining a 3.75 or higher GPA for three consecutive semesters. White is majoring in English and psychology with a minor in anthropology with a concentration in the Gerald R. Ford Institute for Leadership in Public Policy and Service and is a member of the Prentiss M. Brown Honors Program. White is the child of Gloria White of New Buffalo and is a graduate of New Buffalo Central High School.
Graduating from Albion College were:
• Adrianna Ledonne, of La Porte, graduated with a degree in music education and a minor in applied music education with concentrations in K-12 education program and secondary education program. Ledonne also received a Music Department Commendation Award. Ledonne is the child of Thomas and Emmy LeDonne of La Porte and is a graduate of La Porte High School.
• Evan Rieth, of Three Oaks, graduated summa cum laude, Phi Beta Kappa with a degree in environmental studies and English. Summa cum laude recognizes a cumulative GPA above 3.9. Phi Beta Kappa honors students in the top ten percent of their graduating class. Rieth also received the John E. Hart Award for Excellence in Literary Study, a Senior Writing Prize, and the Center for Sustainability Outstanding Senior. Rieth is the child of Richard and Deborah Rieth of Three Oaks and is a graduate of River Valley High School.
• Rebecca Rizer, of Chesterton, graduated cum laude with a degree in accounting-CPA emphasis. Cum laude recognizes a cumulative GPA above 3.5. Rizer also received the Walter A. Terpenning Award in Economics and Management for Scholarship and Service. Rizer is the child of Larry and Tammy Rizer of Chesterton and is a graduate of Chesterton Senior High School.
Albion College is a private liberal arts college of about 1,500 students and is nationally recognized for its academic excellence in the liberal arts tradition, a learning-centered commitment, and a future-oriented perspective.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.