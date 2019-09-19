Tyler Littlejohn receives white coat at Trine DPT ceremony
ANGOLA — Trine University welcomed its sixth Doctor of Physical Therapy class with a special ceremony at the university’s Health Sciences Education Center in Fort Wayne on Aug. 30.
During the annual White Coat Ceremony, 33 members of the Trine University Doctor of Physical Therapy Class of 2022 received their white coats, symbolizing their transition from preclinical to clinical health science.
Tyler Littlejohn of La Porte was one of the students who received a white coat.
The Doctor of Physical Therapy Program at Trine University is accredited by the Commission on Accreditation in Physical Therapy Education (CAPTE), 1111 North Fairfax St., Alexandria, Virginia.
University of Iowa celebrates 2019 spring graduates
IOWA CITY, Iowa — More than 4,800 undergraduate, graduate and professional students at the University of Iowa recently participated in graduation ceremonies.
The UI’s spring 2019 graduates had an average cumulative undergraduate grade point average of 3.16 on a 4.0 scale. In addition, 16 percent of the graduating class graduated with multiple majors and 355 undergraduates graduated with honors.
Graduates included the following area students:
David Kampf of Rolling Prairie – Degree: BS-Geoscience
Ryan Golkowski of Hebron – Degree: MS-Chemistry
Abigail Pilecki of La Porte – Degrees: BA-Dance; CER-Disability Studies
