Matthys enrolls at Belmont University
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Madelyn Matthys, a Westville native, enrolled at Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee, this semester as part of the University’s largest class yet.
The school kicked off its fall 2019 semester with a record-breaking enrollment number as the University welcomed 8,481 students to campus, tripling the 2,796 students enrolled in 2000 and marking a 57 percent increase in the last decade alone. This marks Belmont’s 19th consecutive year of record enrollment.
As part of its Vision 2020 strategic plan, Belmont aims to enroll 8,888 students by the Fall 2020 semester, providing more students than ever the opportunity to embrace the Belmont mission to “engage and transform the world.”
Hallin begins law school with day of service
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Bailey Hallin, of La Porte, is one of 161 new students at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock William H. Bowen School of Law who began their first fall semester on Aug. 10 with a day of public service at Booker T. Washington Elementary School in Little Rock.
After a welcome from law school administration, the students converged on Washington’s campus in record-breaking rain. Little Rock received 3.87 inches of rain, beating a record that had stood since 1915.
Through it all, the students, their group leaders, and Bowen Law School staff completed projects both inside and outside the elementary school.
“We did an ambitious project last year at Rockefeller Elementary,” Assistant Dean of Student Affairs Rejena Grotjohn said. “This year was even larger. Rebecca Nugent, our student affairs program manager, put a lot of time, effort, and energy into ensuring everything ran as smoothly as possible.”
Sager conducts Wind Ensemble
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio — YSU student Daniel Sager, from La Porte, conducted a portion of a recent Dana School of Music Wind Ensemble Concert.
Sager, a music performance major, led the ensemble as it performed an outdoor pops concert at Harrison Common Field. The event featured such selections as Strike Up The Band by George Gershwin; National Anthem, featuring soloist Sydney DiCenso, soprano; 76 Trombones; Variations on a Shaker Melody by Aaron Copland (conducted Sager); Someone to Watch Over Me by George Gershwin, performed by Sydney DiCenso; Melodius Thunk (conducted by Ryan Dutton); Highlights from “West Side Story” by Leonard Bernstein; and concluding with John Philip Sousa’s Stars and Stripes Forever.
Youngstown State University is a comprehensive urban research university that offers nearly 13,000 students more than 135 undergraduate and graduate programs backed by a strong tradition of teaching, scholarship and public service.
