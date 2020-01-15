Audubon debuts new statewide birding trail
CONNERSVILLE, Ind. — Indiana Audubon has debuted the new statewide Indiana Birding Trail. Representing 60 of the best nature and birding locations in Indiana, the new trail highlights some of the best state parks, nature preserves, county parks, and other natural areas that support the over 400 species of birds seen in the state.
Visitors can begin exploring the new trail via an online site and printed guide available for free. Free guides are also available by request by visiting the contact us page on the Indiana Audubon website.
The new birding trail is a joint partnership with many Audubon chapters, the Indiana DNR, Steuben County and Indiana Dunes Tourism, and the Friends of Limberlost. Visit indianabirdingtrail.com to begin exploring the new birding trail.
To learn more about the Indiana Audubon Society and to search for upcoming programs and field trips near you, visit them on the web at indianaaudubon.org.
Stained glass classes offered
CHESTERTON — Judy Gregurich and Mark Montgomery will be offering two stained glass classes in the new year.
First is a Beginning Stained Glass Class starting on Jan. 28. During this 8-week class, students will learn the art of copper foil stained glass, originally invented by Louis Tiffany. Tools and supplies are included. Limit four students. The cost for class is $260, with members receiving a $30 discount.
Gregurich and Montgomery will also be offering an 8-week Stained Glass Open Studio. This class is designed for students who have taken a previous stained glass class at the Art Center. Students may work on their own projects at their own pace, with assistance from the instructors as needed. Students are expected to provide their own tools and supplies. Limit 8 students. The cost is $105, with members receiving a $30 discount.
Both classes are 8-weeks long and begin Jan. 28, from 7-9 p.m. All students must register and pay prior to the first class. The Chesterton Art Center is located at 115 S. 4th St., Chesterton.
For a full list of adult classes, see the website at www.chestertonart.com.
