Goshen College announces Dean’s List for spring 2019
GOSHEN — Goshen College recently recognized 202 undergraduate students for excellence in academics on the spring 2019 Dean’s List.
Local students on the list included:
n Christina Dukehart, senior, Molecular biology/Biochemistry, of La Porte
n Jennifer Ritchie, junior, Molecular biology/Biochemistry, of New Prairie High School
n Gabrielle Vogeler, first-year, Computer Science, of New Prairie High School
The Dean’s List includes students earning at least a 3.75 GPA, while completing at least 12 hours of coursework for a letter grade. Only grades from the designated semester are included in the Dean’s List selection process.
Initiated in the fall of 1999, the Dean’s List celebrates the achievement of Goshen College students who have met high academic standards and can motivate students preparing for graduate studies.
Taylor Clark graduates from Carthage College
KENOSHA, Wis. — Taylor Clark, from Westville ,graduated from Carthage College on May 26. The formal send-off was held in the Field House of the N. E. Tarble Athletic and Recreation Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.