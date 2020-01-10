Locals graduate from Angelo State University
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Angelo State University conferred 452 undergraduate and 188 graduate degrees during its 2019 fall commencement exercises on Dec. 14 in the ASU Junell Center/Stephens Arena in San Angelo, Texas.
Local graduates include:
n Ariane Jamerson of Westville, with a Master of Science in Homeland Security
n Melissa Powers of Hebron, with a Master of Education in Guidance and Counseling
Local students named to Dean’s List at Bradley University
PEORIA, Ill. — Bradley University announces the Fall 2019 Dean’s List. To be eligible for the Dean’s List a student must achieve a minimum 3.5 grade point average for the semester on a 4.0 scale.
n Levi Schoof of La Porte – is a Interactive Media Game Design major.
n Kali Sarver of Chesterton – is a Interactive Media Game Design major.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.