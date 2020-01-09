Duneland Weavers’ Guild to meet
CHESTERTON — The Duneland Weavers’ Guild will meet in its new home, Three Moons Fiberworks, 402 Broadway, Chesterton, on Saturday from 10 a.m.-noon.
Our meetings are open to the public, and we love visitors including non-weavers and not-yet weavers, as well as other fiber artists. Following member show ‘n tell, guest speaker Tonya Utkina will present a program on the history of felting. Preview her unusual pieces online to prepare for meeting her.
Visit http://www.dunelandweaversguild.org for a gallery of our projects and more.
Program on Bluebirds offered
CHESTERTON — As the seasons change, so do the birds we see at our backyard feeders.
The Chesterton Feed & Garden Center will offer an informative program presented by “The Bluebird Lady of Frankfurt” Kay MacNeil on Saturday at 10:30 a.m.
MacNeil has been birding since she was a child and has been setting up bluebird trails since the 1980's in the southern suburbs. MacNeil belongs to two garden clubs, and is on the Board of Garden Clubs of Illinois.
She had an award winning TV show on local Frankfort TV. Many of her shows are On Demand on Frankfort’s website. She shows groups through her yard to show them Gardening For Wildlife. Her yard has been featured twice in Chicagoland Gardening Magazine.
“Bird feeding is a fascinating and enjoyable hobby for old and young alike,” said Chuck Roth, owner of Chesterton Feed & Garden Center. “Seeing the flash of blue and hearing the beautiful song of an Eastern Bluebird at your feeder is the ultimate reward of bird feeding. We look forward to Kay sharing her knowledge with you all about this wonderful hobby that allows us to interact more closely with nature.”
Chesterton Feed & Garden Center is located at 400 Locust St., Chesterton. For any additional information or directions to Chesterton Feed & Garden Center, call (219) 926-2790. Follow on Facebook and Instagram for future events, talks and workshops.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.