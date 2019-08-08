Maria Lake named to Notre Dame dean’s list
NOTRE DAME — Maria H. Lake of La Porte has been named to the dean’s list in the University of Notre Dame’s College of Arts and Letters for outstanding scholarship during the Spring 2019 semester.
Students who achieve dean’s honors at Notre Dame represent the top 30 percent of students in their college.
Jordyn Bloode named to Academic All-Conference
KENOSHA, Wis. — Jordyn Bloode from New Carlisle is one of 190 student-athletes selected to the College Conference of Illinois & Wisconsin (CCIW) Academic All-Conference team for the winter and spring seasons. This was announced on July 18.
Karla Griffin named to the Dean’s List at Ohio Christian University
CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio — Karla Griffin has been named to the Dean’s List at Ohio Christian University Adult & Graduate Studies Program for the Fall 2018 Semester.
To be eligible for the dean’s list, a student must achieve a semester GPA of 3.5 or better and be enrolled in at least 12 “graded” semester hours.
Ohio Christian University is a Christ-centered, liberal arts institution that integrates faith and learning, equipping students academically and spiritually for a variety of real-world careers.
