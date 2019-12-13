Swedish Pancake Breakfast is Saturday
CHESTERTON — The Dunes Learning Center, 700 Howe Road, Chesterton, will host a festive Swedish Pancake Breakfast on Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon.
After you eat, head over to Chellberg Farm to see the animals, tour the farmhouse and enjoy “Holiday Traditions in the Dunes,” presented by Friends of Indiana Dunes and Indiana Dunes National Park.
Breakfast will be served in two seatings, 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. Purchase your tickets online at https://duneslearningcenter.org/ ahead of time. There is a limited quantity available at the door.
Turkey/Ham and Cash Bingo planned
WESTVILLE — The Westville American Legion is organizing a Turkey/Ham and Cash Bingo at American Legion Post #21 on U.S. 421 in Westville.
The doors open at 5 p.m. and the games begin at 6 p.m. The $20 entry includes cards for all the regular games; special games are sold separately. There will be a mix of turkey/ham and cash prize regular games. There is an 80% payout on all regular games. Progressive Jackpot for coverall game. Cookies and other special games to win.
Food, snacks and drinks are available, no outside food or drinks please.
This is a smoke free hall. Players must be 18 years or older to play.
Contact (219) 785-2923 with questions.
