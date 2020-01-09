Peter 'Scotty' Taylor and the Giese Chapel

During the 2019 holiday season, some were, for the first time, introduced to the Giese Chapel which has been a holiday favorite since 1947.
Often, those who volunteer their time caring for these “special” items get little or no thanks or recognition for their contribution. One such individual in La Porte County is Peter “Scotty” Taylor who spent many hours “taking care of” the Giese Chapel after it was donated to the La Porte County Historical Society Inc. in 1978.
He cared deeply for the little chapel and worked very hard to keep it running for the pleasure of many during the Christmas season. It was on display and in working order on the lower level of the La Porte County Historical Society Inc. Museum during the holiday time each year (except one).
Year after year it became more difficult to find replacement parts for those that no longer worked. It was so unique that when parts no longer functioned, replacement parts were not readily found. I assisted Scotty several years in trying to locate parts. It was a real challenge.
The Society was (and I am sure Scotty was also) very appreciative of the offer to computerize the church.
Although, in December 1988, the church had been painted inside and out, the clothing of the processional dolls was laundered and each doll refurbished, the cable which operates the processional broke, rendering this portion of the church inoperable. Even then, it was on display and many people enjoyed it.
This cable was replaced and the processional was again in working order for the 1989 opening.
Quite frequently, the minister had not been “cooperative” and only worked intermittently, a number of the lights were no longer operating and other things were not functioning as they were meant to do.
In early 1994, member Don Bowman contacted S & W Electric in La Porte to see what repairs might be possible. After two trips to the museum, it was clear that major rewiring of the unit was required. Such wiring would replace the obsolete relay-timer system with an electronic system that used computer-based logic.
As of December 1994, through the efforts of a group of individuals and under the direction of “Tim” Barnhart of S & W Electric, David L. Kliss of Kliss Enterprises Inc. and John S. Blind of Quality Industrial Supplies, the church took on a new look and sound.
The church entered the world of computerization and many parts became activated, some of which had been inactive for a number of years. By this time, over its 47 years, it had suffered from various “ailments” — some were cured, others were temporary.
Quite likely, without this updating, the church would not have continued to be in operable condition and on display for us and future generations to enjoy — and prior to the updating without Scotty’s care and vigilance.
Scotty was born in Colburn, Scotland on March 2, 1915. He came to the United States at the age of 8. On Dec. 25, 1936, he married Edith Eileen “Peggy’ Murray at the First Christian Church in La Porte. He was a member of a number of organizations including Excelsior Lodge 41 F & AM. He retired from Allis-Chalmers after 40 years of service.
It may seem a bit strange and perhaps humorous to visit the well-known website of Findagrave.com and find his birthplace entered as Colbuccaro, Provincia di Macerata, Marche, Italy. Of course this is an error as we, in La Porte County, who knew Scotty for so many years, know that his nickname of Scotty was because he was born in Scotland and not Italy.
He died at the age of 89 on Oct. 28, 2004. He came from a large family — he had 11 brothers and sisters. His burial place is Swan Lake Memorial Gardens, Michigan City in the Chapel of Chimes.
When the opportunity again becomes available to visit the Giese Chapel on display at the La Porte County Historical Society Inc. Museum, make a point to establish a visit to the Giese Chapel an annual event for you and your family. Scotty, along with all who have volunteered time to continue making this a tradition, would appreciate your attention and enjoyment.
La Porte County Historian FERN EDDY SCHULTZ can be contacted at netster@csinet.net.
