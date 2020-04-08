To further validate the location of the rec / gym, the following is an actual photograph from Fern Eddy Schultz’s personal files. It was taken from the Pine Lake Avenue side heading north out of town — note the interurban tracks.
An old photo of what is now The Goods (constructed as Interlaken School) and the rec / gym that was constructed next to it.
Submitted photos
This photo shows the actual setting of the Interlaken rec / gym building.
A recent photo of the Interlaken building, known today as The Goods.
Ever since the special section on Page 2 of The La Porte County Herald-Argus showing a historical photo of a La Porte County through current issues entitled Remember When have been published, I have clipped and pasted in yearly binders the published copy of a photo provided by staff at the La Porte County Historical Society, Inc. Museum.
These are all available at the museum for visitors to view in the Fern Eddy Schultz Research Library. These do not get a lot of usage but on the occasion that they do, it seems to be of significance to provide. I personally find the photos of value but sometimes the captions are lacking correct or sufficient information for my purposes. Of course, this is a problem with most of our personal photograph collections – and it will not be any better when we look back at the photos we take today if they even remain available. We know, today, most everyone is a photographer and the majority of photos taken are not printed out with any caption information whatsoever.
