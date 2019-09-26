La PORTE — La Porte County 4-H EZ-Riders encourages La Porte County residents to support local non-profits at the 2019 Horse and Pony Color Canter 5k walk/run to be held at the La Porte County Fairgrounds on Oct. 5 at 9 a.m.
A color run is an event in which you run, while colored chalk will be tossed on you at various stages of the route.
The La Porte County 4-H Horse and Pony Youth Ambassador and Club Vice-President, Hallee Petri will be the event coordinator. Petri’s goal, as well as the several other youth from the Horse and Pony Club and 4-H Junior Leaders, is to raise awareness of the goodness five charitable organizations are doing in our own backyards.
Samaritan Counseling Centers, La Porte County YMCA, Reins of Life, The Jaycees, La Porte County 4-H and the La Porte County Small Animal Shelter are among the nonprofits being showcased at the run/walk. The event is being put on as a 4-H Ambassador project and hopes to get youth more involved in their community.
Youth in the local 4-H clubs solicited sponsorships from the following businesses surpassing $2,000. DA Dodd, Jack Dog Diapers, Jaycees, Tudor Cleaning Services, Petri Financial, Amanda Tonagel Photography, Horizon Bank, New Buffalo Savings Bank, Buzz Me Honey, Kristy’s Painting, La Porte County 4-H Poultry Committee, La Porte Community Credit Union, Rebel Pavilion, Gleaner Life Insurance Rolling Prairie Arbor, Nicholson Drywall and Painting are sponsoring the event which has already raised funds that will be split among the nonprofits.
The public is invited to sign up for the race or make a donation at www.lp4hhorse.com. The first 50 participants to sign up will receive a free swag bag.
We hope that you will come out and help support the community while being doused head to toe in color!
