Mill Creek Community Lions Club
The Mill Creek Community Lions Club held their December meeting in the Fellowship Hall of the Mill Creek Baptist Church with President Tom Sharp presiding. The pledge to the flag of our country was given with Sharp opening the meeting in prayer. Michelle Piotrowicz, treasurer of the Fish Lake Property Owners, was introduced as a guest. The secretary report was approved as presented by Secretary Marolyn Klockow. Treasurer Carolyn Hunt reviewed the November Treasurer report.
A list of potential projects was circulated by Sharp.
Sharp discussed the gifts that had been purchased for the Toys-4-Tots which will be given to needy children of the community.
Sharp stated he has discussed the possible help from the area 4-H members in the spring area roadside clean up.
Piotrowicz reviewed the rules in renting the Lincoln Township Community Building.
Members then exchanged Christmas gifts.
Discussion was held for the new member orientation which will be held in February at the Fish Lake library.
The District Cabinet meeting will be held at the Elks Lodge in Michigan City on Jan. 18 beginning at 8:30 a.m.
Klockow reported seven families with 12 people receiving a Thanksgiving food basket. She thanked Marilyn Lawson, Sharp and Hunt in the delivery of the baskets.
The date of the fall Hog Roast has been changed to Oct. 17.
Ann Higley reported she was applying for the Kroger’s Rewards program. Haley Whicker reported on the District 25 A, Zone 3 A Golf Scramble that will be held on May 22, 2020 at the Beechwood Golf Course. Their next planning meeting will be held on Jan. 15, 2020.
Paul Tuszynski reported our next Red Cross Blood Drive will be held on Jan. 8, 2020 at the Lincoln Township Community Building in Fish Lake between the hours of 1 to 6 p.m. Blood donors are needed particularly during the holiday season. Members were asked to give blood. Walk ins are always welcomed.
Our next meeting will be held on Jan. 20 at the Mill Creek Baptist Church beginning at 7 p.m.
Sharlene Borkowski stated she had taken a Christmas poinsettia to charter member, Shirley Doms, who remains home bound.
