Hesston Homemakers
Eleven members of Hesston Homemakers Extension Club met at Lamb’s Chapel United Methodist Church on June 24. Those present were Linda Barnes, Lila Brown, Marcy Dailey, Connie Garrison, Garrison’s visiting daughter-in-law Sissy Humphries, Teri Lebo, Cindy Pagels, Patty Sardeson, Sheri Schwenk, Betty Swanson and Donna Teter.
Co-president Dailey called the meeting to order and led the Pledge of Allegiance to the Flag and the Homemakers’ Creed. Dailey took roll call and we responded by telling our favorite thing at fair the county fair. Sardeson read the secretary’s minutes from our last meeting. Barnes gave treasurer’s report. Dailey read a thank you note she received from Allison Goshorn. The song, “Yankee Doodle Dandy” was sung.
Dailey asked for others to share their opinions of the extension fair booth. Some ladies stated they were a bit disappointed in the price amounts that some of the items were sold. At this time, it is not known the final amount that was made at the auction.
Dailey asked for feedback from the essential oil program presented at the June meeting. Garrison is trying one of the oils and Barnes stated she uses the oil frequently.
Under the category new business, Dailey stated she wanted to check the membership list. Sardeson passed the list around the group for corrections and changes before printing. Dailey asked for membership copies to be printed on both sides, and offered to print them off. Sardeson stated she would send her an e-copy so Dailey could print them for the club. Pagels asked what our duties were since the “Taste of Extension” was cancelled. Dailey addressed the upcoming duties of the program book and asked everyone to review the current program book to see what changes we would suggest making. Dailey suggested an environmental theme. Pagels had suggestions for uses of a calendar. Daily asked the ladies to think about an October or fall outing.
Pagels obtained lessons from a variety of sources. Garrison offered to present a lesson on “Birth Order” in August, Teter took the lesson on “Edible Flowers”, and Swanson took the lesson on “Bottled Water”.
Pagels presented a lesson on “Sugar, How Sweet it is?” Discussion followed.
There were no secret pal gifts. The door award was won by Teter.
Our next meeting will be on Aug. 26 at Lamb’s Chapel United Methodist Church at 6 p.m. Garrison will provide treats and Lebo will call us to remind us of the meeting.
