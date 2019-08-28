Rolling Prairie Gleaner Arbor #557
The Rolling Prairie Gleaner Arbor #557 held their Aug. 23 meeting at the Rolling Prairie VFW with President Jackie Thompson presiding at 6 p.m. The pledge to the flag of our country was given. Iva Wasielewski gave the invocation as members enjoyed a pot luck meal.
The business meeting then resumed with the reading and approval of the secretary reports and treasurer report. Reporter Carolyn Hunt read a thank you note for the sponsorship of the Lions Zone 3A, District 25A Golf Scramble in May.
Gleaner nominee, Rose Lenig, was the recipient of the “Fraternalist of the Year” award for 2019 from the Indiana Fraternal Alliance. Her award was presented at the IFA Annual meeting in Porter, Indiana.
The Gleaner Life Utility tote for charity was displayed. Members were asked to bring items to fill the tote which will be given to an organization in Sandusky Ohio during the National Convention in October. Wish lists were distributed to members of the arbor.
Ronald Butcher and Lily Thompson were approved as new members of the arbor.
Cash donations were made to the La Porte High School Marching Band, sponsorship of the 2019 La Porte County 4-H Volunteer Banquet on Nov. 18 and the Gold Sponsorship of the 2019 Community 5K Color Run/Walk on Oct. 5.
Rhonda Graves, Gleaner Life Insurance Agent, reviewed the “Mission For LIFE” program which shows how life insurance and fixed annuities fit into your financial plan.
Our next meeting will be held on Sept. 13 at 11:30 a.m. at the La Porte Middle School which will be our Benevolent Activity for the Arbor. Members were asked to provide cookies for the students.
Terra Verde Garden Club
The Terra Verde Garden Club met Aug. 13 at the home of Dianne Burgis for our annual picnic. A tour of Dianne's gardens was most enjoyable and educational with an amazing array of different perennials, bushes and trees. Members and guests enjoyed a delicious meal followed by our "Birthday Cake" celebrating 44 years of the club.
Barb Edmonds called the meeting to order. Ann McDermott did roll call followed by the minutes of the last meeting. Susie Kieffer gave the treasurer's report.
Barb said that Mary Schram from the Senior Center asked for our help with a small garden plot. A committee of Dianne Burgis, Frances Raderstorf, and John Petroff agreed to help plan the garden.
Sue Cummings reported that there is now a hose available for watering at St. Paul's Church. Also the garden area by Indiana Avenue is in need of weeding.
The next meeting's program is flower arranging. Bring your own flowers and container if you choose. Oasis will be available.
Sue again reminded us to be thinking of plants we can contribute to the plant sale next spring. Some things can be dug this fall and overwintered in a sheltered location. Hostas would be a good choice.
If you are interested in more information about the club or would like to attend a future meeting, call Sue Cummings at 324-5610 or Barb Edmonds at (219) 851-9517. Everyone is welcome.
