Kitchen Kin
The Oct. 10 meeting of the Kitchen Kin Extension Club met at Brentwood Assisted Living with 13 members and two guests present. Our guests were Imogene Dahl and Myrna Harder. Minutes were read and accepted. Regular meeting procedures were followed.
Phyllis Nichols, cultural arts, shared a story about meeting a person who loves La Porte. She discussed the beautiful mural in downtown La Porte and the upcoming show at Little Theatre.
Bonnie Netzer reported on preparations for winter.
Pat Day reported on the focus meeting in Indianapolis. On goal is to donate more than 103 shawls for the donor network. We are very close. Della Wittgren also attended the focus meeting and related the location was poorly advertised and unorganized. Our ladies did receive some good ideas from the meeting.
The club thanked Della Wittgren and Sherry Riehle for the delicious treats and of course the beverages provided by Brentwood.
Barbara Herrold won the lottery.
Old business:
Several of our members cleaned and sorted the supplies at the extension office that we use for occasions.
Della will set up a time and place for the officer workshop.
Our November volunteer collection will be for the Interfaith Community for emergency help. Items we will be collecting include blankets, pillows, pillowcases, coffee, creamer, sugar, paper and plastic supplies and liquid soap.
It was reported that our club collected and donated 610 items to Lincoln School for school supplies for the students.
Our donation of clothing to the Salvation Army totaled 819 items. We will do another donation February 2020.
Several Kitchen Kin members traveled to Valparaiso for an interesting district meeting.
Other upcoming activities are the county Christmas party on Dec. 3.
Dec 12 is the Kitchen Kin Christmas party. Bonnie Robinson will check on a location and report back at the November meeting.
We are still collecting plastic bags for use for the mats we are making.
Sherry Riehle attended the Triad meeting where she received the File of Life. We should keep this on our refrigerators. Sherry also bought a quilt that we will sell chances on and use the profit for some of our volunteer activities.
Kitchen Kin’s next meeting will be Nov. 14 at Brentwood.
Sue Howell presented the lesson on “What’s the Buzz.” Our special guest, Myrna Harder, is a bee keeper and was able to add a lot of information about the subject. One major thing we learned is that we need to protect our pollinators or we will have difficulty raising food and agriculture crops.
La Porte County Retired Teachers
The La Porte County Retired Teachers recently completed their fall meetings at Round the Clock and Mug Shots with 80 in attendance. President Earl Cunningham called both meetings to order and the veterans led the pledge. There was a moment of silence after the 10 recently deceased names were read and Kathy Walker led the prayer. Jim Lampl, La Porte, and Megan Schroeder, Michigan City, were elected to run meetings in Cunningham’s absence.
Chuck White, treasurer, reported our balance at $2,374 and Marcia Alexander, LP and Pat Caddo, MC, were elected to the finance committee.
Jo Ann Manes, our District 1 representative spoke at both meetings regarding the latest developments from Indianapolis. Jim Lampl sang and played his guitar at both meetings to the delight of all in attendance. Door prizes were provided by Albano’s Pizza, Round the Clock, and Jimmy John’s of La Porte. Please support these businesses that faithfully support our organization. There were eight additional door prizes provided by political candidates from both parties, all elected, and numerous additional door prizes provided by members.
Our next scheduled meetings are May 4 at 11:30 a.m. at Mugshots and May 27 at 9 a.m. at Round the Clock. Cunningham may be contacted at egcham@comcast.net or (219) 879-8169 for further information.
