Hesston Homemakers
Twelve members of Hesston Homemakers Extension Club met at Lamb’s Chapel United Methodist Church on Aug. 26. Those present were Phyllis Austin, Linda Barnes, Lila Brown, Connie Garrison, Teri Lebo, Cindy Pagels, Patty Sardeson, Sheri Schwenk, Janice Smith, Pam Struebing, Betty Swanson and Donna Teter.
President Barnes called the meeting to order and led the Pledge of Allegiance to the Flag and the Homemakers’ Creed. Roll call was taken by telling our favorite summertime activity. Barnes announced that Marcy Dailey has decided to not continue in the club. Sardeson read the secretary’s minutes. It was noted that the order of lesson presentations in the club has been changed. Swanson will present a lesson on bottled water in September, and Teter will tentatively present her lesson in October.
In old business, discussion concerning the Extension Clubs’ Fair Booth continued. It was noted that the banner our club donated was not easily seen in the booth, and some of the items sold at the booth reminded one lady of a garage sale. Several ladies stated they preferred the handmade items made by extension club and community members that were available in previous years. President Barnes asked if anyone was able to visit the Indiana State Fair. No one attended the Indiana State Fair this year; however, Swanson shared memories of previous state fairs. The treasurer’s report was given by Garrison. Swanson led us in the song, “Row, Row, Row Your Boat.”
In new business, Barnes announced the “Health Benefits of Message” workshop on Sept. 3 and passed around a flyer with information. At this time no one planned on attending.
Barnes lead discussion on possible fall outings for our club. Suggestions were: going back to Shipshewana, experiencing a corn maze, visit Conner Prairie, go to the historical Chellberg Farm, attend the Sun Flower Fair in La Porte on Sept. 21 or the Door Village Festival on Sept. 8, find an October Fest or attend a play in the area.
After discussion and research, we decided to do two things. On Sept. 22, we plan to go to the Apple Festival at the Indiana Dunes National Lakeshore, which is held at the historic Chellberg Farm. Those interested in attending, will meet at Sardeson’s home at 11:30 a.m., Central Time, and will car pool to drive to the National Lakeshore. The festival runs from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. We also plan to go to a 2 p.m. matinee performance of “Little Shop of Horrors” at the Little Theatre in La Porte on Oct. 19. Several ladies decided to meet for lunch before the performance.
Garrison presented a lesson on the effects of birth order on a child’s developing personality. She stated some characteristics of first born children are they often struggle with perfection, appear to be somewhat like a small adult by seven or eight years of age, are independent and are more motivated than later born children, they may feel that they have been dethroned by siblings and are often self-critical.
Middle children are often loyal, they stick to commitments, don’t have as many hang-ups as first born children, have many friends but they don’t feel as important in the family.
Last born often are risk takers, they like attention, fly by seat of pants, are clowns, make people laugh to get attention. Last born children usually are bold enough to try things, appear cocky, but have self-doubt and can be rebellious.
Only children often are self-centered, confident and share many first born qualities, and are comfortable with those older or younger than themselves.
Parents tend to identify with the child in the same birth order as them. Interestingly, Garrison said adopted children keep characteristics of their birth family order, not the adopted family.
Struebing presented the health, safety and wellness report on CBD oil.
Frist of all, CBD doesn’t have the element that makes one high.
Struebing stated the best quality of oil is found at the health food stores, and if shopping for CBD oil we should look for a pure, organic source.
The door award was won by Pagels and a secret pal gift was given to Sardeson. Schwenk announced that Williams Orchard is opening and will be selling apples in the near future.
Our next meeting will be on Sept. 30 at Lamb’s Chapel United Methodist Church at 6 p.m.
