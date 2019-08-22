La Porte County Genealogical Society
The La Porte County, Indiana Genealogical Society met at the La Porte Park Department Headquarters on Aug. 13.
After the business meeting, a program by Don Glossinger, director of the Michigan City Public Library, gave members and guests an update on the renovation in progress at the library. The second phase will be completed in the next few months, and the Indiana Room will require some fresh books to add to the collection. Glossinger asked the society for suggestions. He stated that public input is welcomed.
On Sept. 10, the program will be presentation of the Residency Awards. These awards for First Families, Pioneer Families, Settlers and Civil War ancestors are outlined on our website, http://sites.rootsweb.com/~inlcigs/ or visit our Facebook page.
The society meets at 7 p.m. on the second Tuesday of each month, at the La Porte City Parks and Recreation Department building at 250 Pine Lake Ave. The business meeting will start promptly at 7 p.m., and the social time and refreshment period will come between the business meeting and the program. The public is welcome at all meetings.
Mill Creek Community Lions Club
The Mill Creek Community Lions Club held their Aug. 19 meeting in the Fellowship Hall of the Mill Creek Baptist Church with President Tom Sharp presiding. Guests Keeley Higley, Amy Luther were introduced. David Spence was also welcomed to the club. The pledge to the flag of our country was given and President Sharp gave the opening prayer.
The minutes of the previous meeting were approved as presented electronically by Secretary Marolyn Klockow. Treasurer Carolyn Hunt reviewed the July treasurer's report. Secretary Klockow read the following correspondence: A thank you for our participation in the Dictionary Project providing third graders at the Indian Trail School; and a invitation to attend the Zone 3A & 3B Meeting at the Wanatah Lions Park on Sept. 18 beginning at 6:30 p.m. Please RSVP by Sept. 14.
Marilyn Lawson and Tam Monesmith-Bernth reported they had completed the audit for 2018-19 financial records and stated they were in good shape.
Emily Howard, Paddlefest Chairman, reported the event was very successful with 110 Paddlers participating in the event. The club thanked Emily and Adam Howard for all of their work with proceeds going to the Lions Paws For Support which benefits Veterans who suffer from PDST.
Sharp reported on the Shoot Out that was held as part of the events held during the Paddlefest.
Howard reported 13 riders came to the SAG stop which was held at the Mill Creek Baptist Church as part of the Rolling Prairie Lions Club 100 mile bike ride on Aug. 11.
Shannon Cigan reviewed details for the ham and bean supper which will be held on Sept. 21 at the Lincoln Township Community Building between the hours of 4 and 7 p.m. All club members have tickets for advance sales.
Treasurer Hunt reviewed the 2019-20 financial budgets which had been prepared by Sharp, Klockow, Lawson, Paul Tuszynski and Hunt. Sharp stated he would like to hold a Turkey shoot out and March Madness Shoot Out as future projects for our club.
Ann Higley will be the chairman for the “Dollars For Dogs” which will be held at Kabelins’ West End Hardware Store on Sept. 29.
Tuszynski asked for volunteers to distribute the Dictionaries to the third grade students at Indian Trail School on Aug. 28 at 9 a.m.
The Health Fair will be held on Sept. 13 at the Fish Lake Library Branch between the hours of 4 and 6 p.m.
The next blood drive will be held on Sept. 4 at the Lincoln Township Community Building between the hours of 1 and 6 p.m. Walk-ins are always welcome.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.