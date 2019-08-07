La Porte County Genealogical Society
The La Porte County (IN) Genealogical Society will meet Aug. 13 at the usual time of 7 p.m. and the usual meeting place of the La Porte City Parks Department Headquarters, 250 Pine Lake Ave., La Porte.
The featured program will be the " Genealogy Collection Development for the Michigan City Public Library", presented by the library's Director, Don Glossinger. A business meeting will precede the presentation, and light refreshments are available.
Guests are always welcome. More information about these awards and the society is available on our Facebook page and website, sites.rootsweb.com/~inlcigs/
