Mill Creek Community Lions
President Tom Sharp presided over the November meeting of the Mill Creek Community Lions meeting which was held in the Fellowship Hall of the Mill Creek Baptist Church. He welcomed new members Mike Berby and Jason Higley and gave the opening prayer. The pledge to the flag of our country was given. He stated the club was celebrating their 15th birthday this month.
The secretary report was given by Marolyn Klockow and the treasurer report was given by Carolyn Hunt.
Sharp presented a letter from the International President, Dr. Jung-Yul Choi, and a 15 year chevron to charter members Paul Tuszynski, Bob Worthen, Becky and Rev. Ron Devenport, Don and Mary Grott, Marilyn Lawson, John Saylor, Shirley Doms. Hunt, Klockow and Sharp received their letter and chevron when they attended the Cabinet/District meeting.
Members exchanged names for the Christmas party which will be held at the next meeting on Dec. 16 at the Mill Creek Baptist Church. A potential project and fund raiser list was circulated.
Secretary Klockow read thank you notes from Becky Devenport for our memorial donation for the death of her mom and Fish Lake Trunk or Treat Committee.
Tuszynski stated 19 units of blood were collected at the November blood drive. Our next blood drive will be held on Jan. 8, 2020 at the Lincoln Township Community Building starting at 1 p.m. Walk-ins are welcome.
Sharp explained a informative new member orientation meeting was held recently.
Klockow stated Thanksgiving Baskets will be presented to seven families this week. She thanked Lawson, Hunt and Sharp for their help in the delivery of this much appreciated food.
Plans were begun for the Ham & Bean supper which will be held on April 18 at the Lincoln Township Community Building.
The hog roast will be held on Oct. 17, 2020.
Ann Higley will be the administrator of the Kroger’s Plus Program. Haley Whicker will be the chairman of the Easter Egg Hunt which will be held on April 11. Sharp will chair the Roadside Cleanup and Tuszynski will represent our club on the Zone Golf Scramble which will be held on May 22.
Klockow will be the chairman of the Dollars For Dogs in the spring of 2020.
