Mill Creek Community Lions Club
The Mill Creek Community Lions Club held their Oct. 21 meeting in the Fellowship Hall of the Mill Creek Baptist Church with President Tom Sharp presiding. Guests District Governor Mitch Semans, Wendy Semans, Logan Higley and Taylor Higley were introduced. The pledge to the flag of our country was given and President Sharp gave the opening prayer.
The minutes of the previous meeting were approved as presented electronically by Secretary Marolyn Klockow. Treasurer Carolyn Hunt reviewed the corrected August treasurer report, September treasurer report, Dollars for Dogs, Paddlefest and Ham and Bean fundraiser reports.
DG Mitch Semans inducted Keeley Higley, Haley Whicker, Barb Berby, Kathy and Greg Trivillian as new members. Joseph Whicker, Mike Berby, David and Michelle Spence were not in attendance. Sponsors Ann Higley, Emily Howard and Carolyn Hunt were recognized.
Names will be drawn in November for the Christmas gift exchange.
A cabinet meeting will be held Oct. 27 at the LaCrosse Community Building.
The District Convention will be held March 13.
Shannon Cigan thanked all who worked at the ham and bean fundraiser.
Klockow talked about the successful “Dogs for Dollars” which was held at Kabelin’s Hardware Store and thanked Lions who helped.
Cigan reviewed the “Trunk or Treat” event which was held last weekend.
The ham and bean supper will be held April 18, 2020 at the Lincoln Township Community Building. Klockow will be chairman for the Thanksgiving baskets which will be distributed in November. Paul Tuszynski stated the next blood drive will be held on Nov. 6 between 1-6 p.m. at the Lincoln Township Community building. Blood donations are needed and walk-ins are welcome.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.