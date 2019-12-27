La Porte County Genealogical Society
The La Porte County (IN) Genealogical Society met at ‘Round the Clock restaurant on Dec. 10. The annual holiday dinner was enjoyed by members.
Following the meal, the committee for the Genealogist of the Year Award was called upon. Chairperson Dorothy Palmer announced that there was no recipient. She was interrupted by committee member Gloria Arndt, who explained that the award honors a recipient for service to the area of genealogy in La Porte County. The Genealogist of the Year Award is given to a living individual who has promoted genealogy in La Porte County, Indiana by publications, programs and/or by assisting others in their search for source records. Arndt outlined Palmer's service to the society and to genealogy, citing the offices she has held and the activities she has organized.
The 2019 recipient, Dorothy Palmer, has served as president, secretary and treasurer of the society. She assisted with the participation by the society at the Pioneer Days at Creek Ridge County Park. As the society's contribution to the Indiana Bicentennial in 2016, she cooperated with the Michigan City Public Library to present "Indiana Through the Lens". She has been active in record indexing and transcription and the publication of these indices and transcriptions. A certificate honoring her selection was presented by Arndt and Patricia Gruse Harris, committee member.
For more information about the society, please visit sites.rootsweb.com/~inlcigs/, or follow us on Facebook. Letters or inquiries may be addressed to the La Porte County (IN) Genealogical Society, P. O. Box 365, La Porte, IN 46352.
The January meeting of the society, an opportunity for members and guests to share their new discoveries, is scheduled for 7 p.m., on Jan. 14. The meeting will be at the usual meeting place, the La Porte City Parks Department headquarters building at 250 Pine Lake Ave., La Porte
La Porte Hospital Retirees
The December meeting of the La Porte Hospital Retirees was held on Dec. 9 at the Silver Palace. This was the annual Christmas party. The meeting was called to order by Helenann Tressmer and she led the pledge of allegiance. Secretary’s report was read by Debbie Dunn and approved. Treasurer’s report was given by Karen Peterson. There will be a total breakdown of the treasurer’s report in January. Helenann Tressmer gave the breakdown on the cost of the Christmas party.
Member news was Christmas cards for Connie Barnes and Carol Frazier. There was no new or old business.
December birthdays were Karen Sarver, Bridget Johnson, Connie Burdine and Barb Colvacin. December anniversaries were Laura Rock, celebrating 42 years, and Diane Warnke, celebrating 32 years. The door award was won by Betty Birtch. Benefit fund was won by Betty McCullough. Bill Dusseau said grace after these two drawings and then the meal followed.
Bruce Johnson, from the La Porte Historical Society, gave a talk about Christmas around the world. We visited Holland, Austria, Germany, France, England, Italy, Mexico, Russia and Sweden. We were then serenaded by Cordially Yours following Bruce’s talk.
Hostess gifts were won by Karen Peterson, Connie Burdine, Joan Decker, Ruby Culvahouse, Ann Jesko, Winnie Lambert, Helenann Tressmer and Marsha Lantero. There was a gift exchange among those that wished to participate. The meeting was then adjourned.
New officers for 2020 will be Judy Matanic, president; Diane Warnke, vice-president; and Deborah Dunn, secretary/treasurer.
The January meeting will be at Aurelio’s Pizza with Sally Steffy and Elsie Keel as hostesses. The meeting will be on Jan. 12. Dorothy White and Sandy Papai will present a talk on the stages from memory loss to dementia.
