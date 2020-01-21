Terra Verde Garden Club
The Terra Verde Garden Club met on Oct. 8, 2019 at T-Bones restaurant for our holiday dinner.
After ordering from the menu, Barb Edmonds called the meeting to order. Ann McDermott did roll call followed by the minutes from the October meeting. Treasurer Susie Kiefer reported we had a successful fundraiser from Culver’s Give Back Day. She also reminded members that dues should be paid at this meeting or mailed to her.
Sue Cummings reported that we have received a $125 grant from the district meeting for a garden make over at the entrance to Kesling Park.
Barb presented the slate of officers for 2020-21: President – Sue Cummings; Vice-President – John Petroff; Secretary – Ann McDermott; Treasurer – Susie Kiefer. Ann McDermott made a motion we elect the slate as presented. It was seconded by Frances Radersdorf. The motion carried.
Sheets were passed around for sign up hostess/co-hostess duties and committees and programs.
Meeting was adjourned.
If you are interested in more information about the club or would like to attend a future meeting, please call Sue Cummings at (219) 324-5610 or Barb Edmonds at (219) 851-9517. Everyone is welcome.
La Porte Hospital Retirees
The La Porte Hospital retirees met Jan. 13 at Aurelio’s Pizza. Sally Steffy and Elsie Keel were the hostesses.
There were 30 members and five guests present. The meeting was called to order by President, Judi Matanic who led the group in the Pledge of Allegiance.
The December minutes were read by Helenann Tressmer with the date of the January meeting corrected and the treasurer report was given by Karen Peterson.
Sue Mohlke and Sandy Papai were introduced as new members. They each shared their working history at La Porte Hospital.
Hostesses are still needed for the June through December meetings. Members were asked to check their schedules and sign up next month. Also, a suggestion was made to consider: if the hostess is unable to secure a speaker, the group could play bingo or trivia and the hostess gifts would be the prizes. To be further discussed at the next meeting.
Helenann Tressmer presented an addendum to the bylaws to include combining the secretary and treasurer offices when necessary. It was passed by the members present.
Bill Dusseau gave a reading “Gifts I Leave You” which celebrated the ending of the Christmas season. He told a few jokes and then led the group in grace.
The door award was won by Diane Sudlow and the benefit fund by Barb Kolvacin. Hostess gifts were given to Norman Tressmer, Pat Keenan, Sue Mohlke, JoAnn Decker, Bob Mohlke and Karen Peterson. Happy Birthday was sung to Charlie Link who will be celebrating 96 years this month and Ryne Anderson. There were no January anniversaries.
Guest speakers were Dorothy White, RN and Sandy Papai, RN. They presented a program titled “Dementia vs Normal Aging”. Topics covered included memory loss, language problems and difficulty with tasks. They did a side by side comparison of behaviors demonstrated in normal aging and those in dementia, providing examples of everyday situations. Handouts were available. They facilitate a support group for care givers at Brentwood at 11 a.m. the third Monday of each month.
Bill Dusseau motioned and Shirley Link seconded to adjourn the meeting. The next meeting will be Feb. 10, at Olive Garden in Michigan City. Mary Broviak and Charmaine Deveraux will be the hostesses.
