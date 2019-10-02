Miriam Benedict Chapter of the NSDAR
The Miriam Benedict Chapter of the NSDAR met on Sept. 5 at the La Porte Public Library. The meeting was called to order by Regent Luanne Hayter Long. There were nine members, one associate member and a visitor in attendance. Luanne Hayter Long was our hostess.
The opening ritual was conducted with the recitation by all present of several patriotic pieces; which included the Pledge, Preamble, American Creed, Indiana Flag and National Anthem. Regent Long read the President Generals report for September. Our program featured Regent Long’s presentation on attending the 128th national Continental Congress in Washington, D.C. the week of June 24-28. Long and member Dottisue Gansemer both attended for the first time. They were thoroughly impressed and overwhelmed with the events they attended, and the quality of invited speakers and musical entertainment. Both Long and Gansemer agreed that experiencing the event, seeing the NSDAR headquarters, museum and library and meeting delegates from all over the United States and world was highly recommended.
Denise Doring VanBuren was elected our 45th President General. VanBuren’s term of office will run from June 2019 to June 2022. Her chosen theme for three years will be “Rise and Shine for America.” The challenge was issued to be visible and relevant in your own community; in order to show that we are not an outdated, insular and a inactive organization. Begin to prepare also for America’s 250th birthday in 2026.
We resumed our meeting and the following committee chairs gave their reports. Shirley Mounce, women’s issues featured author, Margaret Mitchell 1900-1949 and her bestselling 1936 novel “Gone with the Wind.” It was to be her one and only published book and also received the 1937 Pulitzer prize. Mounce also included information on the necessity to prepare our final plans upon our death. These personal plans may be carried out by the executor just as you desire. All family members will then be made aware of our wishes.
Community Classroom Chair Marianne Davison reported she had sent out 12 manila envelopes to area elementary and middle schools about “Constitution Week”, Sept. 17-23. Included were suggested activities, printouts, a letter of introduction, presentation topics available and a Constitution poster. She will also be assisting fourth graders out at Pioneer Land during the three weeks of tours, as the school house docent. In addition Davison gave the National Defense report that a set of four new stamps were released in August; to honor our military working dogs: German shepherd, Dutch shepherd, Labrador retriever and Belgian Malinois.
September is also “National Preparedness” and the protocol steps in dealing with an active shooter in our midst were presented. In addition, she shared commemorative dates, conservation and flag moment.
The American Indian report chairperson, Sheila Pressel, shared about the Trail of Courage” that included going through Fort Wayne, Indiana. Under American History, Pressel reported that our very own Allen County Public Library in Fort Wayne is the ‘largest’ public collection for use in genealogy in the U.S. Also they library in 2008 purchased an Abraham Lincoln collection which is also the largest public collection open to the public. She encouraged members to subscribe to our bi-monthly and award winning, “ American Spirit” magazine. Our own local chapter won the Indiana bronze award for number of subscriptions by members as compared to our memebership roster.
Debra Daugherty, chairperson for the “Good Citizen Award” reported that assistant chair, Carrie Noland and Marianne Davison had met during the summer to produce a plan of execution. Daugherty said that 12 schools had been sent all the information about entering a senior essay by Oct. 30 for one of the top three awards given in March 2020.
Our next meeting will be held on Oct. 3 at 10 a.m. in the meeting room of the La Porte County Public Library. For those who may desire additional information on our chapter or have an interest in school presentation or community program; contact our local chapter at miriambenedict.dar1929@gmail.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.