Rolling Prairie Gleaner Arbor #557
Rolling Prairie Gleaner Arbor #557 held their Elderly Support activity by playing bingo with the citizens of Settler’s Assistant Living on Oct. 14. Members provided refreshments. Connie G was the hostess for the evening.
The business meeting was called to order by Reporter Carolyn Hunt. The secretary and treasurer reports were given by June Lenig and approved as presented.
A thank you letter was read from the Frazier family for their participation in 4-H Camp. Members who attended the convention stated they appreciated their participation in the silent auction and providing the convention tote. The 125th anniversary was celebrated. A new charter was provided and presented to Carolyn Hunt. Our next convention will be held in Florence Indiana in the fall of 2021.
Harper Ann Lantero and Charlotte Krivak were approved as new members to our arbor. A cash donation was made to the Angle Fund of the New Prairie United School Corp.
The 2020 Gleaner calendar was approved. The Family Days dates for 2020 were reviewed.
Our next meeting will be held on Nov. 15 at the Rolling Prairie United Methodist Church at 6 p.m. when we will celebrate Thanksgiving. Please bring items for the food pantry.
Terra Verde Garden Club
Terra Verde Garden Club met on Oct. 8 at St. Paul's Episcopal Church.
We started our meeting with delicious pies served by co-hostesses Roberta Rice and Barb Edmonds.
Frances Raderstorf gave a lesson on storing bulbs, rhizomes and tubers for the winter. You should dig them up in the fall, right after first frost, remove as much dirt as possible and let them dry. Put them in card board boxes lined with newspapers and use peat moss or wood shavings to cover them. You might also give them a dusting of sulphur powder. Store in 45-50 degree temperature in a dark area. Replant after there is no danger of frost in the spring.
The meeting was called to order by Barb Edmonds. Roll call taken by Ann McDermott. Everyone present answered the question, "What do you have to do in your garden to prepare for winter?" Minutes from September meeting were read by Ann McDermott. Treasurer's report was given by Susie Kiefer.
Sue Cummings reminded members of the Community Dinner held on Oct. 22 at St. Paul's.
The North Central District meeting will be held in Middlebury, Indiana on Oct. 24. We will carpool with an early start.
The Nov. 12 meeting will be fall arrangements for the holidays. Sue Cummings will demonstrate how to incorporate fresh flowers with greenery from our gardens. Bring what you can so that we can share with others.
Barb said a new slate of officers will be presented at the November meeting. If you are contacted to serve, please participate. We need everyone's help for our club to survive.
Meeting was adjourned.
If you are interested in more information about the club or would like to attend a future meeting, please call Sue Cummings at 324-5610 or Barb Edmonds at (219) 851-9517. Everyone is welcome.
Hesston Homemakers Extension Club
Ten members of Hesston Homemakers Extension Club met at Lamb’s Chapel United Methodist Church on Monday, Sept. 30.
Those present were Phyllis Austin, Linda Barnes, Lila Brown, Connie Garrison, Teri Lebo, Patty Sardeson, Sheri Schwenk, Pam Struebing, Betty Swanson, and Carolyn Warren. President Barnes called the meeting to order with Pledge of Allegiance to the Flag and the Homemakers’ Creed. Roll call was taken by naming our favorite teacher. Sardeson read the minutes from the last meeting, and Garrison shared the treasurer’s report. Sardeson shared the health, safety and wellness report on cancer prevention. “Take Me Out to the Ball Game” was sung.
Barnes asked who was planning on attending the Fall Educational Retreat held on Oct. 9. At this time, no one was able to attend, but those who were considering attending were reminded they need to call the Extension Office to reserve their informational materials for the retreat.
Due to weather conditions, the outing to the National Lakeshore Apple Festival was canceled, but several were able to brave the weather to attend the Sunflower Fair in La Porte. The La Porte Little Theatre was Oct. 19. Previous to attending the matinee, they meet at Bare Bones Gastropub located by the old Levine’s department store on Lincoln Way for lunch at noon.
After discussion we decided that our October meeting would include a Halloween themed Potluck and we would try to wear costumes. For convenience sake, we will meet in the basement of the church.
Swanson presented a lesson on bottled water. Drinking water is extremely important to our health as one can only live one week without water, but could live without food for six weeks.
Struebing received a secret pal gift.
Our next meeting will be on Oct. 28 at Lamb’s Chapel United Methodist Church at 6 p.m. with the Halloween themed potluck meal.
