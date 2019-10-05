La Porte and Maple City Lions
La Porte Lions held a joint meeting with Maple City Lions on Sept. 11 at the Center Township Trustee's office.
Maple City Lion Evan Lancaster led the Pledge of Allegiance and prayer was offered by Maple City Lion Dennis Sommers.
Nine-year-old Shaina Poulos gave a report on the National Youth Leadership Forum she attended at Loyola University this summer. Maple City Lions provided funds for her to attend.
Maple City Lions donated $500 to the 2019 Roofsit in the name of the late Lion Jim Fanselow. Next year, the two clubs will consider having a Port-a-Pit Chicken sale during the roofsit.
The two clubs will co-ordinate Candy Days with Door Village Lions.
La Porte Lion Sandra Provan will find out if the new combined middle school art teachers want their students to participate in the Peace Poster Contest. Mill Creek Lions will hold a ham and bean supper Sept. 19 at Fish Lake Community Hall.
La Porte Lions will meet on Oct. 8 at a place to be determined.
Union Mills Lions Club
The Union Mills Lions Club met at the Union Mills Conservation Clubhouse on Oct. 1.
The meeting was conducted by first vice president, Lion Eric Hunsley. The pledge of allegiance was recited by all Lions present. Lion Jennie Niksch read the minutes of the October meeting and Lion Pam Hunsley gave the financial report. The LEOS report was read by Lion Pam in the absence of LEO co-ordinator, Lion Annette VanSchoyck. LEOS are recruiting new members and have covered all festivals in the county.
Lion Mary Deering stated that the Red Cross Blood Drive will be at the clubhouse on Nov. 17. The goal for donations was exceeded in September. Walk ins are always welcome.
A new plaque will be added in the entry to the clubhouse with names of LIONs Club past presidents added. Lion Mike Niksch is handling the project.
It was voted on and passed to cancel the candy sale for this fall. The dictionary project for the third grade students at South Central will be held and is chaired by Lion Jean Smith. Assisting will be Lion Amy Morrison, Lion Theo Stevens and Lion Deering. Input from LEOS students is always given regarding their services to the community and requirements for membership..
The Union Mills Lions Club members will assist in the Operation Christ Child shoe box project. This will be held at the Liberty Bible Church in Chesterton on Oct. 27. The goal is 1,000 boxes. These boxed donations are sent to missions in areas that lack the daily essentials for a better and healthier life style. Ages of children receiving these boxes are between 5 and 14 years of age.
The annual Senior Christmas appreciation dinner will be held for Noble Township residents 65 and older. The event will take place on Dec. 8. Invitations will be sent.
New American flags for the downtown area will be purchased and placed by Memorial Day.
Halloween Trick or Treat will be on Oct. 31 from 3-5:30 p.m. for Union Mills children. The party and costume judging will be at 5 p.m. in the American Legion hall. This is an annual event supported by the Union Mills Conservation Club, American Legion Post 295 and Auxiliary, Lions and the fire department.
The 50/50 monetary draw was won by Lion Bo Zimmerman and donated to the club.
Any citizen wishing to join the Union Mills Lions Club is invited to the next meeting on Nov. 5 at the Conservation Clubhouse in Mill Pond Park at 7 p.m.
