Rolling Prairie Gleaner Arbor #557
The Rolling Prairie Gleaner Arbor #557 held their January 2020 meeting at the Rolling Prairie VFW Post with President Jackie Thompson presiding. Members and guests introduced themselves. The pledge to the flag of our country was given. Reporter Carolyn Hunt gave the invocation. Members enjoyed a potluck meal.
The secretary and treasurer report was given by June Lenig. A thank you note was read from the GHKW Community Food Pantry.
A cash donation was given to the Kankakee Township Volunteer Fire Department Assistant Chief Tom Thode. A letter to the members by Marolyn Klockow stated the audit had been completed and everything was in order. A new committee will be appointed to remind members of the dates of meetings and activities of the Arbor.
A cash donation was given to the New Prairie Band and the Alzheimer’s Association. The annual dues to the Rolling Prairie Business and Community Association were approved. Tom Thode gave a history of the Association.
Members were advised the Gleaner Scholarship application is on line and are due by Feb. 1, 2020.
The Rolling Prairie VFW is sponsoring a ham and bean supper on Jan. 25 between the hours of 4 and 7 p.m. Members have presale tickets available.
Plans were made for the March 14 Veterans benefit chicken and noodle dinner. Our next meeting will be held on Feb. 9 beginning at 4:30 p.m. at the Rolling Prairie United Methodist Church. A potluck will be held. Meat and beverages will be furnished. It will be Family Game Night. Please bring a buddy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.