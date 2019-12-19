Miriam Benedict Chapter of the NSDAR
The December meeting of the Miriam Benedict Chapter of the NSDAR, was called to order by member, Sheila Pressel. There were eleven members present and Dottisue Gansemer was our hostess. Our meeting was held at Brentwood Assisted Living with a lovely luncheon provided.
Mrs. Pressel began our meeting with the Opening Ritual. Members recited The Pledge of Allegiance, America’s Creed, The Preamble and the National Anthem.
As chairperson, Mrs. Pressel presented for both the American Indians and the Conservation Moment. She gave a combined report about the Eastern Shoshone Tribe located in Wyoming. Their tribal partnership program is with the Rocky Mountain Arsenal National Wild Life Refuge. Their mission is to bring the buffalo back after its annihilation of the herd 131 years ago during the Westward Expansion. The project is called “When a Treasured Relative Returns”. Buffalo, as called by the Native Americans, is also known as Bison. These animals have long been an extremely important part of Indian culture. They say they have a spiritual connection because of how The Creator has allowed this animal to provided food, shelter, tools and clothing for 100s of years. They look upon the buffalo as a friend. The Eastern Shoshone Wind River Reservation has grown from 10 to 33 buffalo in their herd over just the last several years. Overall, this project has seen their total increase to 250 restored in the plains and mountain states. This is not just a wildlife conservation restoration but also a cultural and historic project.
Chairperson Shirley Mounce reported on her Women’s Moment. It went along well with the previous talk on the Westward Expansion. Mary Donoho was considered as the “First Lady of the Santa Fe Trail.” At the age of 25 years, she was the wife of trader William Donoho. She became the first lady to travel the trail to Santa Fe to New Mexico back in 1833. Her husband was a trader and heavily involved in bringing mechanize that settlers would need. She was described as strong, fearless and an intelligent woman. Also covered under this report was “Why do I eat? Do I eat for physical or emotional hunger? The final topic was how to fly in comfort, with less stress and to avoid the hassle by pre planning tips.
Our Flag Moment was presented by Marianne Davison. John Arthurholtz, 91 years had waited for 78 years to have his older brother, Marley’s remains identified and brought home to South Bend for burial. Marley had been killed Dec. 7, 1941 at Pearl Harbor. As a private in the Marine Corps, he was killed along with 428 others on the USS Oklahoma. A military funeral was to be conducted for Pvt. Marley Arthurholtz this Dec. 7 at 11 a.m. at the St. Joseph Valley Memorial Park cemetery. All were welcome to attend the burial and honor Pvt. Arthurholtz.
For those who have a patriot in their lineage or wish further information about joining DAR and future presentations; you may contact the Chapter at miriambenedict.dar1929@ gmail.com
Rolling Prairie Gleaner Arbor #557
The Rolling Prairie Gleaner Arbor #557 held their December meeting at the Rolling Prairie Fire Department with President Jackie Thompson welcoming all present. Chaplain Iva Wasielewski gave the invocation. A delicious ham dinner with all of the trimmings was enjoyed.
The pledge to the flag of our country was given. The secretary and treasurer reports were given by June Lenig.
Members were presented a calendar of events for 2020.
Checks were presented to the food pantry, Toys-4-Tots, New Day Foundation, Sandcastle Shelter and Boys & Girls Club. Items were presented to Tim Vaughn for the Toys-4-Tots needy children. Joyce Marhanka received items for the New Day Foundation for kids who have cancer.
The Kankakee Township Volunteer Fire Department will be honored next month.
Members were reminded of up coming events in the community. Our next meeting will held Jan. 10 at the Rolling Prairie VFW beginning at 6 p.m.
