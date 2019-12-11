Union Mills Lions Club
The Satellite Café was the place to be for a governors visit of the Union Mills Lions club on Dec. 2. The meeting was conducted by First Vice President, Lion Eric Hunsley. Following the Pledge to the American Flag, the Governor Lion Mitch and his wife, Lion Wendy Semans were introduced along with four guests. Susan Bukowski and husband, Gene, Amy Wildfong and Dave Townsend.
Reports from the secretary, Lion Jennie Niksch and treasurer, Lion Pam Hunsley were read and approved. The LEOS will be on hand to serve at the Senior Dinner and Lion Mary Deering gave the report on the recent Red Cross blood drive which exceeded its goal. Communications were read and addressed.
The Senior Citizens dinner, for those 65 and over and reside in Union Mills, was discussed and Lion Jean Smith gave the menu and schedule for those attending. The chairman of the dinner, Lion Eric, has received the responses and is pleased that many are coming. It is stressed that the dinner is free to Union Mills residents over 65 and if you qualify, please call Mary Deering at (219) 767-2937. We also offer food delivery to shut-ins. At present there are 14 people who will have home delivery.
Amy Wildfong, sponsored by Marcus Walker, and Susan Bukowski, sponsored by Lion Smith, were installed as new members of the Union Mills Club. Their pledge to assist at club functions and attend meetings was stressed by the Governor. The club applauded those initiates and are proud to have them as members.
Following a delicious dinner cooked and served by Satellite owner, Lion Steve Blazak and wife Mary. the Governor then gave a serious and meaningful speech regarding his service in his own club and the duties that we, as LIONS, should stress in the community. Hearing aids as well as glasses are successfully being recycled and the need is always present. Two members of the UM Club, Lions Smith and Bo Zimmerman, are traveling to Mexico in February as volunteers in the eye glass mission. The need for glasses continue and are given free to those served in Mexico. The hearing aids are refurbished and sold for a minimal amount to anyone locally who is interested.
There will be an evening of LIONS' family fun at the Wanatah American Legion on Dec. 28 sponsored by the Lions. Contact your president for details.
The retired presidents plaque has been placed in the lobby of the Union Mills Conservation Clubhouse.
Holiday Flags will be placed in the downtown area this week. The 50/50 draw was awarded to Lion Susan Bukowski. The meeting adjourned as Christmas Blessings were extended to all.
The next meeting will be next year, 2020, in the Satellite Inn and will start at 6:30 p.m. Why not join us? We Serve!
Hesston Homemakers
Women present at the Nov. 25 meeting of Hesston Homemakers Extension Club were Linda Barnes, Lila Brown, Teri Lebo, Patty Sardeson, Sheri Schwenk, Betty Swanson and Carolyn Warren. President Barnes opened the meeting, and led the Pledge of Allegiance to the Flag and the Homemakers’ Creed. Roll call was taken by telling the farthest we traveled as a child for Thanksgiving.
Sardeson read the minutes from the last meeting, and shared the health, safety and wellness report on strategies that may be used throughout the day to improve sleep.
Barnes mentioned the need for us to decide which organization to donate to. After discussion, we decided to split the gift between the community food pantries at Lamb’s Chapel United Methodist Church and Rolling Prairie United Methodist Church. Questions arose about the PAX Center in La Porte and Lebo shared information.
The Council Holiday Celebration is Dec. 3 at noon and will be held at The Community Building at the La Porte County Fairgrounds. Barnes and Sardeson plan to attend.
In other old business, Barnes asked Schwenk if she was getting her newsletter. She has not received it in the mail yet, but is looking forward to receiving one next quarter.
Our club Christmas party was Dec. 9 at Heston Supper Club. We met there at 6 p.m. and brought our Secret Pal gifts.
New and creative ideas are needed for developing the program book at the January club meeting. Barnes will call the other club involved to see what ideas they have.
Swanson presented the lesson on “Cooking Under Pressure”, a lesson she attended at the August educational retreat. The presenter at the retreat stated the new pressure cookers, or electrical programmable pressure cookers, would not explode like the old pressure cookers of our youth. The new pressure cookers are considered a glorified crock pot by many.
Different sizes of programmable pressure cookers are available for different sized families. The six-quart size is the most popular for families, but they also are available in four-quart and eight-quart sizes. A few examples of what can be cooked in the pressure cooker are rice, macaroni and cheese, meats and one may steam, sauté, or brown food in it.
Swanson provided a booklet with highlights from the lesson and safety rules. If a new programmable pressure cooker is purchased, it is extremely important to read the information and instructions that come with the appliance.
Lebo won the door award. There were no secret pal gifts. Weather permitting, our next meeting will be Jan. 27 at Lamb’s Chapel United Methodist Church at 6 p.m. Refreshments in January will be provided by Barnes. There will be no December club meeting.
