La Porte County Extension Homemakers
The La Porte County Extension Homemakers met on Sept. 3 at the Extension Office. President Della Wittgren, Kitchen Kin, called the meeting to order.
The Pledge was led by Penny Flick and the Creed was led by Pat Day, members of Kitchen Kin.
Karen Schultz, East Galena, read the minutes of the June 11 meeting with one correction. Pat Day moved to accept the report and Cindy King seconded. The report was accepted.
Kathy Ulman, Homespun Harmony, gave the treasurer’s report. She received dues for two new members. F.A.C.S.Y Folks did the audit of the 2018-19 books. We received a thank you note for sponsoring a 4-H trophy for fair. Since the cost for hosting a District Meeting is $150 it was suggested that it be added as a line item to the budget. A fundraiser would also b another was to fund this or money designated from the auction. This was tabled until the next meeting. Kathy will check into CD rates when the renewal dates come due to see if there are better rates to be had. Cindy King moved to accept and Sharon Russ seconded. The report was accepted.
Penny Flick purchased bags and items for the bags that will be given to a club for new members. There are requirements to be met to qualify, including the club having a registered charter. The requirements will be in the newsletter. A gift card will be awarded to the club with the most new members.
Connie Carter, Merry Moderns, submitted a request to Horizon Bank for the Sept. 24 Lend A Hand Day and the Oct. 9 Educational Retreat to be featured on the marquee as these are open to the public also.
President Wittgren gave her report. She delivered 21 shawls on Aug. 29 to the Indiana Donor Network. The total of shawls donated so far is 69 from our county. The size for the shawls is 24-34 in. wide by 65-70 in. long.
The Fair Booth next year will be done by the council. The goal for next year is to have larger clubs be responsible for manning the booth for a whole day and have two smaller clubs work together for a whole day. Hopefully this will make it easier to fill the schedule.
Della is going to contact the club presidents to see if there is interest in having a workshop for club officers. Current Council officers will conduct the workshops.
Della visited Homespun Harmony and received a warm welcome.
Interfaith Community has asked for donations to provide for the needs of the homeless. It is currently in Michigan City but is looking to expand to La Porte. Item needed will be listed in the newsletter.
The Fall District Meeting is Sept. 17, hosted by Porter County, in Valparaiso. Spring District Meeting will be March 25, 2020 in South Bend at the fairgrounds.
The council will be creating a basket for 2020 Home and Family Conference at a value of $50. It will be made up of small items for easy transportation. Crafting for a Cure raised over $5,000 from the silent auction at conference. There were 70 of 92 counties that participated. These funds go for cancer research. Items not sold were taken to the State Fair to be sold there.
All clubs need to get a copy of their bylaws to Kelly in the office. Update them if necessary.
Sue Howell, Kitchen Kin, gave the Volunteer Community Support report. She asked that cubs turn in their VCS report sheet at least every other month. Some of the VCS activities by clubs are: Kitchen Kin working with the Salvation Army, on Sept. 12, for a clothing give away. They also baked cookies for the work days at Fort LaPlay Port and Arts In The Park. There are clean-up days scheduled for downtown La Porte on Sept. 27 and 28. Friday’s hours are 8-12 and 12-4 and Saturday’s hours are 8-12. This is a good chance to get volunteer hours. East Galena members worked on the Fair Booth set up. Merry Moderns collected donations for Goodwill. Homespun Harmony did a successful bake sale at the Farmers Market in Michigan City.
Sue also reminded members of the Educational Retreat on Oct. 9. The lessons will be Cooking Under Pressure, Indiana CBD Update and What’s The Buzz. Registration begins at 2:45 p.m. with a carry-in dinner from 4:30-5:30 p.m. The final session is from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Call to make a reservation at 324-9407.
This retreat is open to the public but they need to make a reservation to be sure there are enough hand-outs.
Penny Flick gave a short report on her First Timer Award and time at Home and Family Conference. She showed the bag given to all First Timers.
Betty Carpenter, Homespun Harmony, reported that the Fair Booth was a success. The Silent Auction was a huge success. Betty said that switching the location of items for auction created more interest. Some items not bid on were added to Cash and Carry. She also mentioned some of the items that brought the largest bids. There were more than 140 grab bags for children. The few that were left after close were purchased by Della and given away. Adult items left were taken to Miller’s Merry Manor to be used as bingo prizes for the residents. Betty said we need new notebooks and dividers for the future.
The International Project for the 2019-20 year is still the Water Filter Project.
Fall International Fair will be Sept. 28 in the Small Projects Building. The country will be the Phillippines and the speaker will be Eddy Spath.
Holiday Council Celebration will be Dec. 3 in the Small Projects Building. Danes Dishes will be the caterer. More information will be forthcoming.
Allison Goshorn, Extension Educator, asked for 10 members to participate in a pilot program for Be Heart Smart. The classes will be for one hour a week for four weeks. It will be completed before Thanksgiving. Seven members have already signed up. Three more participants are needed. Classes will be on Tuesdays at 4 p.m. and there is no cost.
The meeting was adjourned at 4:30 p.m.
