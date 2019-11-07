La Porte Hospital Retirees
The October meeting of the La Porte Hospital Retirees was held on Oct. 14 at T-Bones restaurant in La Porte. The meeting was opened by President Helenann Tressmer. She also led the Pledge of Allegiance. There were 24 members and three guests present. The secretary’s report was read and approved. Treasurer’s report was given by Helenann Tressmer. There were no new updates.
Member news was a note from Anita Ivankoving. She is retiring Sept. 9 and will be staying in Montana. She noted she may stop in for a visit if a meeting corresponds with a trip to La Porte. New member Diana Sudlow was introduced. Karen Sarver was present and stated she wants to join also.
Old business is dues will be collected at the November meeting. A treasurer is still needed for the upcoming two years. Cordially Yours will be performing at the December meeting which is also the Christmas party. That meeting will go until 2:30 p.m. because of the timeline for entertainment. The Christmas menu will be set at the November meeting. The November meeting will be at La Porte Hospital in the auditorium. Callers need to have their reservations in by Nov. 6. The hospital will be furnishing the meal. Speaker for this meal is unknown at this time.
New business was discussion of the budget for the Christmas party. There was $75 for hall rental. There is $50 for entertainment. How much each member will need to pay will be determined and reported by the next meeting. Hostesses were set for the first ½ of the year, January will be Elsie Keel and Sally Steffy, February/Charmaine Devereaux and Mary Broviak, March/Ann Jesko, April/Marcia Lantero and Jean Jongkind, May/Charlie and Shirley Link.
October birthdays are Shirley Link on the Oct. 29, who will be proudly 90 years young. Marcia Lantero will celebrate her birthday on the Oct. 23.
The door award was won by Lynda Sardeson. The benefit fund was won by Pat Keenan. Hostess gifts were won by Sally Steffy, Marcia Lantero, Helenann Tressmer, Rachel Franson and Sue Hickman. Bill Dusseau led the group in prayer and grace which was followed by the meal. After the meal, Bill Dusseau had several short readings, The First National Bank of Mom, What will the Neighbors Think, Not Mine to Understand and God’s Golden Treasures.
The entertainment was Dr. Kirkham from 360 Integrated Medical Center. He gave a very interesting talk on stem cell therapy for arthritis problems.
Shirley Link motioned and Betty McCullough seconded to adjourn the meeting. Motion carried.
