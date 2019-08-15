La Porte Hospital Retirees
The July meeting of the La Porte Hospital Retirees was held on July 8 at the Best Western. It was hosted by Betty McCullough. The meeting was opened by Helenann Tressmer. She led the group in the Pledge of Allegiance. There were 20 members and six guests present.
The secretary’s report was read and approved but Bill Dusseau brought up that he and his wife had an anniversary in June. The June minutes were amended to reflect their anniversary. The treasurer’s report was given.
Member news included that Ruby Culvahouse was back with us. Carol Frazier is back at Brentwood after a short stay away. Mary Broviak’s brother passed away in June. Charmaine Devereaux’s brother passed away the first week of July. A card was passed for Charmaine for the members to sign. Another card was passed for Wanda Wakeman as most people present know her.
Old business included suggestions for places to have the meetings. Hacienda and Olive Garden in Michigan City were a couple of suggestions. Another suggestion was Louie’s back room but one of the cons was the parking. The trip to the play was also discussed.
New business was for officers next year. The only officer that will continue is Debbie Dunn as secretary. We are looking for volunteers for president, vice-president and treasurer. Connie Barnes has resigned from her position as a caller. Her list will be split between Karen Peterson and Shirley Link. Judy Matanic also volunteered to be a caller.
Birthdays for July included Sally Steffy on July 14 and Betty McCullough on July 2. There were no July anniversaries.
Bill Dusseau had two readings, “His Miraculous Touch” and check out the legendary comebacks. He then led the group in prayer and grace.
The door award was won by Judy Matanic. The benefit fund was won by Mary Broviak. Hostess gifts were won by JoAnn Decker, Bill Dusseau, Charley Link, Bev Petrie and Barb Kolvacin.
Entertainment was Jan Koss. She is a master gardener. Her interest is monarch butterflies and she talked about the development of the butterfly through the summer. She also gave suggestions on how to plan a garden to increase the monarch population.
The next meeting was on Aug. 12 at Louie’s back room. The entertainment was performed by a cellist from the South Bend Symphony Orchestra.
Shirley Link motioned to adjourn and Betty McCullough seconded. The meeting was adjourned.
Union Mills Lions
The Union Mills Lions met at the Conservation Club on Aug. 6 with a good attendance and new officers in place.
Boss Lion Annette Van Schoyck opened the meeting, led the Pledge to Old Glory and asked for the secretary's and treasurer's report. Lion Jennie Niksch read the minutes of the last meeting and Lion Pam Hunsley gave the financial statement. Both were approved as read.
Lion President, Annette, who is also the LEOS sponsor gave the busy schedule of the club. LEOS are busy helping at festivals in South County and welcoming new students to the club. Students from sixth grade and up are welcome to join — and many continue on until graduation.
Lion Deering reports that the American Red Cross Blood Drive will be on Sept. 8 from 9:30 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. at the Conservation Clubhouse and walk-ins are welcome. At this crucial time blood donors are asked to come forward as the need for donations is great in the summer months.
Lion Jean Smith presented the newly renovated Lions Club sign that will be placed on U.S. 6 and CR-400W. She was thanked and applauded for her efforts.
On Aug. 16 the UM Lions will be hosting "Dogs for Dollars" at the Kabelins Store in La Porte from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. There will be a select menu if more than a "dog" is wanted. Lions Pam and Smith are serving with past president, Chris Wakeman, in charge. A Home made Bake Sale will also be featured during the time until it is sold out. The UM Club is supporting Diabetes Awareness and community projects.
On Aug. 24 and Aug. 25, Union Mills is having their 33rd Annual Mill Pond Festival at Mill Pond Park. Lions have several events included with this major project starting with a 5 K Run/Walk at 8 a.m. starting at the American Legion. Entry fee is $15.and opens at 7 a.m. All registered who participate receive a T-shirt. Any extra T's are $10. UM Lions will be on hand for the parade that kicks off at 10 a.m. from the fire station on CR-800S. Chairman is Lion Mike Niksch. Lion Pete Carrera is the tractor driver and all Lions toss candy to the parade watchers as we show our Lions pride in serving the community. The Lions Club train has been rejuvenated over the winter and Lions Marcus Walker and Mike Niksch deem it ready for rides. This is a popular event during the festival and Lion Marcus is chief engineer. The Lions information booth will be set up near and in the pavilion over the festival and will be manned by Lions VanSchoyck, Dittmar, club members and LEOS. LEOS, as usual, will be waiting to be dunked in the bozo tank.
Lion Smith will purchase school supplies for the teachers at South Central to be used as needed. The dictionary project will be held in later September for the fourth graders at South Central.
New blue shirts will be purchased by Lions. Sizes needed should be called to Lion Dittmar. The 50/50 drawing was won by Lion Smith.
The next meeting will be at the Conservation Clubhouse in Mill Pond Park at 7 p.m. on Sept. 3. Any interested person is welcome to attend the meeting and see why we enjoy our motto "We Serve" — together we make a difference.
