Hesston Homemakers’ Extension Club
The June meeting of Hesston Homemakers’ Extension Club was held at Lamb’s Chapel United Methodist Church. Those present were Phyllis Austin, Linda Barnes, Lyla Brown, Marcy Dailey, Connie Garrison, Teri Lebo, Patty Sardeson, Skeeter Scott, Betty Swanson, Janice Smith, Pam Struebing, Donna Teter and Carolyn Warren. We welcomed our new member Cheri Swank. Guests were Melina Dailey, Jessica Dieter and her young daughter Dandi. It was noted that Skeeter Scott will now be mailbox member. New program books were passed out.
Out-going president Teter opened the meeting with the Pledge of Allegiance to the Flag and the Homemakers’ Creed. Sardeson read the secretary’s minutes from our last meeting and Barnes gave treasurer’s report. Roll call was taken by sharing our favorite berry and which one we like to pick the best. Wellness and health report was given by Sardeson. The song “Picked a Strawberry” was nicely sung.
Teter stated that building watchers were needed to monitor the Community Building during the La Porte County Fair. A sign-up sheet to monitor the building was passed around. Struebing donated an apron and two paintings, Garrison donated a table runner and Pagels donated a bowl warmer for the Extension Clubs Silent Auction. Teter asked for ideas for the grab bag items at the Extension Clubs fair booth. After discussion, we decided not to contribute due to numerous auction items our club donated.
It was announced that The Taste of Extension has been cancelled this year. It was noted that next year our club will be responsible for the La Porte County Extension Homemakers Program Book. Outgoing president Donna was given a round of applause.
Our guest, Jessica Dieter, presented a program on essential oils. Melina Dailey, who is learning the program, assisted her. Mrs. Dieter shared her experiences with her use of essential oils, and believes they can help numerous physical problems and problems with personal relationships. She stated that essential oils are medicinal, a pure plant product and not solely a fragrance. Essential oils are used aromatically, topically or internally. Samples were offered to members.
Secret Pal gifts were given to Teter, Dailey, Struebing and Barnes. Dailey won the door award.
Our next meeting will be Aug. 26 and we will meet at Lamb’s Chapel United Methodist Church a 6 p.m. Sardeson will provide treats and Lebo will call us to remind us of the meeting.
