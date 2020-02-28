Club News

Westville Lions recently honored their Peace Poster contestants. Pictured are First Place Laci Ann Wilke, Second Place Maverick Markos, Third Place Kailee Culp and Westville Lions President Whitney Martin.

 Submitted photo

Westville Lions

At the February Lions Club meeting the Westville Lions honored their Peace Poster contestants.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.