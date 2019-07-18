Union Mills Lions Club
Union Mills Lions Club gathered for the annual installation of officers, meeting and dinner at the Satellite Inn with Lion Steve Blazak hosting. Lion president Chris Dittmar conducted the meeting beginning with the pledge to the American Flag.
Introduced were three guests; Dave Townsend, Norman Grott and the second vice governor Lion Dave Dickerson of the Westville Club.
Motion made by Lion Jean to skip the minutes due to the longevity of the meeting. Motion passed. Lion Pam Hunsley gave the treasurer's report showing a balance on hand of more than$4,334. Accepted as read.
The LEOS report was given by Lion Annette Van Schoyck who stated the LEOS are busy doing good things. They worked at a soup kitchen, will be working at festivals, having a pool party and are ready to welcome new members. Current roster is at 15.
The Red Cross Blood mobile had an excellent turnout. Lion Jean prepared the luncheon and Lions Kurt Young Brust and Mary Deering were in charge.
Old business was discussed regarding the refurbishing of the highway sign on U.S. 6. Lion Jean states it will be presented at the August meeting. President Chris met with Chuck Eaton regarding: placement of the dunk tank and Lions table. We will be notified when to come for set up. Mill Pond Festival is Aug. 24-25 at the Mill Pond park in Union Mills. Lions will also have the 5K Walk/ Run and the Club train.
Lion Bo Zimmerman gave the Fishing for Life report that was held at the Lions Weston home in Westville. There was good participation of Lions and 24 guests enjoyed the two-day affair staying in tents for the overnights. Thirty-nine dozen cookies were prepared and enjoyed with compliments to the baker, Lion Mary Gayda.
A plaque, which hangs in the vestibule of the Conservation Clubhouse, with the names of past presidents is full and a new one will be purchased by Lion Deering. A lengthy discussion ensued without resolution regarding the purchase of new Lions Club shirts.
A delicious dinner was served and enjoyed by all members present.
Many members were not present due to other commitments. Only the President Annette VanSchoyck, second and third Vice Presidents Eric Hunsley and Geri Grott, Treasurer Pam Hunsley, Lion Tamer Bo Zimmerman and Board member Mary Gayda were installed.
The roster of inductees will be entered by Lion Bo in August. Steve Blazak and wife, Mary, were hosts. Second Vice Governor Dave Dickerson gave a short talk regarding some regulations and asked to continue to be as good as we are. The Union Mills Lions completed well over 50 projects this year in the community and are proud to be able to live the motto, "We Serve".
The 50/50 drawing was awarded to Mary Gayda. The next meeting will be Aug. 6 at the Conservation Clubhouse. Guests are always welcome.
Terra Verde Garden Club
Terra Verde Garden Club met July 9 at St. Paul's Episcopal Church. The meeting program was making Lavender Wands presented by Doreen and Mike Klinger of the Lavender Farm in La Porte. Club members made their wands by weaving lavender stems with colored ribbon to make a fragrant keepsake.
Refreshments were served by Frances Raderstorf and Nancy Smith. The Business Meeting was called to order by President Barb Edmonds. Roll call question was: How do you address your garden's watering needs? Minutes from the June meeting were read by Ann McDermott. Treasurer's Report was given by Susie Kiefer.
Sue Cummings who attended the District Meeting announced that Terra Verde won third place for our yearbook.
Irene Konieczny gave a report on uses for banana peels from DIY Garden Tips. There are a multitude of ways to enrich the soil and feed plants by supplementing with banana peels.
Pauline McCoy announced this year's Green Thumb Award winners: WK Hair Studio, 717 Monroe St., Jeanette Arendt, 285 Johnson Road; Cathy Boklund, 110 First St., and Maria Jimenez, 206 Washington St.
Barb Edmonds asked for help with maintenance for our gardens at Kesling and St. Paul's Church. Several members volunteered their time. The gardens need frequent care and watering to look their best
The next club event will be our annual picnic at the home of Dianne Burgis on Aug. 13 beginning at 5:30 p.m. Members signed up to bring a dish. Chicken and dessert will be provided. Meeting was adjourned.
If you are interested in more information about the club or would like to attend a future meeting, please call Sue Cummings at 324-5610 or Barb Edmonds at (219) 851-9517. Everyone is welcome.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.