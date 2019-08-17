Kitchen Kin
The Aug. 8 meeting of the Kitchen Kin Extension group met at Brentwood with 15 members present. Phyllis Nichols led the Pledge of Allegiance and Sue Howell led the Homemakers Creed. Regular meeting procedures were followed with reports from all committee members. All members should have their new program books. A delicious light lunch of chicken salad sandwiches, fruit and pineapple angel food cake was enjoyed by all and provided by officers.
The new county officers are as follows: President, Della Wittgren; Vice-president, Sue Howell; Secretary, Karen Schultz; Treasurer, Kathy Ulman; Membership, Penny Fick; Publicity, Connie Carter and Kathy Ulman; At-large, Connie Carter and Joanna Doskocil.
On Aug. 21, from 5:30 to 8:30, “Arts in the Park”, a cultural activity in La Porte, needs cookies and volunteers for the program provided by the Agape Church. Jayne Wayland, Bonnie Netzer, Sue Howell, Carla Sightes and Pat Day will provide cookies.
The Kitchen Kin group is responsible for the chairmanship of the Educational Retreats, the first being Oct. 9 at the Extension office. The committee is responsible for assisting the program leader, setting up chairs and tables if necessary, welcoming guests, distributing handouts, assisting with refreshments, table decorations, and clean-up. October committee consists of Della Wittgren, Cindy King, Sherry Reihle, Sue Howell, Bonnie Netzer.
Members were reminded to record community support hours and to present them to the proper people. The club members donated 75 volunteer hours during the Fair and approximately $1,900 was collected at the Extension display for the auction, grab bags, and cash-and-carry.
The September meeting’s community project will be collecting school supplies that will be donated to Lincoln School this year.
It was decided that the four members who do not have email service will be called by Cindy King to remind them of upcoming club meetings.
Volunteers were asked for “Downtown La Porte Together” a project to clean up the La Porte downtown area on Sept. 27 from 9 a.m. to noon and on Sept. 28 from 8 a.m. to noon. If a member decides to help, be sure to record hours for community volunteer service.
Contributions of clothing for men, women and children are being accepted by Penny Flick for a give-away at the Salvation Army on Sept. 12. Donations are needed by Sept. 1.
9 registrations were collected for the Fall District Meeting that is to be held at the Old Town Banquet Hall in Valparaiso.
March 25 in South Bend will be the Spring District Meeting. The council reports that $5,000 was made from the sale of bowl covers and that the funds are being matched for cancer research.
A discussion was held concerning obtaining a speaker from the United Way Retired and Senior program.
Diane Wilczewski, program director for Meals on Wheels for La Porte County, was the very informative lesson leader.
