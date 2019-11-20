Sullair Disconnected Compressor Honorees
The Sullair Disconnected Compressor Honorees, consisting of former employees of Sullair Corporation who have retired, resigned or were fired will have their annual Christmas meeting at 6 p.m. Dec. 12 at Galveston’s Steakhouse.
The cost is $10 per person and there will be a cash bar. Donations and guests are welcome.
We are expecting an exceptional turnout this year building on last year’s record attendance. To assist in the planning process, a request is being made to send you’re RSVP via email to SDCH.Reunion@gmail.com
La Porte Lions
La Porte Lions met Nov. 12 at El Bracero restaurant. Boss Lion Barb Smeltzer led the Pledge of Allegiance and Lion Sandra Provan offered prayer. The minutes of the October meeting were read, Lions Tom Ruda and Diane Spoljoric proposed and seconded acceptance, which was approved.
The financial report. Candy Days brought in $324.22 and four $1,000 scholarships have been paid. Lions Sandy Burkhart and Ruda proposed and seconded acceptance, which was approved.
Old Business: The club will give items up to $150 to the Pax Center in November and December.
New Business: Lion Spoljoric will find a date from the Salvation Army to ring the bell. The Santa Parade is Nov. 30. Lion Doug Buell has carpet to install on the float.
Lions Alert is serving 106 clients.
The next meeting will be Dec. 10 at El Bracero restaurant.
Rolling Prairie Gleaner Arbor 557
Rolling Prairie Gleaner Arbor 557 held their November meeting at the Rolling Prairie United Methodist Church.
Secretary June Lenig welcomed and all attendees introduced themselves. Chaplin Iva Wasielewski gave the invocation followed by Thanksgiving dinner served by our host, Tom and Jackie Wheatbrook, with the help of Tom Thode and Scott Lenig. Following dinner Rich Mrozinski, led in the pledge to the flag.
Lenig then conducted the meeting and gave the secretary and treasurer reports. A thank you note from the Rolling Prairie United Methodist Church was read for sponsoring a placemat ad for the chicken noodle dinner.
Mrozinski presented Jim Roy with the Community Volunteer Award. Roy has been a valued asset to the community involved with youth activities. He realizes the importance of developing future leaders.
The 2020 arbor calendar was completed and the dates for the 2020 family days were presented. A cash donation was made to Real Services and a Carrying Hands request will be presented to a needy family in the community.
Members were reminded our next meeting will support Toys for Tots, Boys and Girls Clubs and Sand Castle Homeless Shelter. The next meeting will be held at the Kankakee Fire Department on Dec. 6 at 6 p.m.
Kitchen Kin Extension Homemakers
The Nov. 14 meeting of the Kitchen Kin Extension Homemakers met at Brentwood Assisted Living with 16 members and one guest present.
Minutes were read and accepted and regular meeting procedures were followed. Phyllis Nichols relayed many Cultural Arts activities for November and December in the La Porte area. Our Educational Report emphasized keeping the holidays stress-free for a more meaningful and enjoyable season. The Health Report emphasized keeping bones strong with the proper exercise and nutrition to help prevent osteoporosis.
Della Wittgren reported that the Indiana Donor Support group has received 93 handmade shawls with 19 more in the process of being finished for the support of those receiving organ donations.
Donations for the Interfaith Community for Emergency Help were collected at today’s meeting. Della Wittgren will be delivering the donated items. The International Faire Day had a nurse from the Phillipines as the key note speaker. She gave a very informative cultural presentation and a delightful meal was enjoyed by all.
Dec. 3 is the County Christmas Party at the Small Projects building at the Fair Grounds. Dec. 12 is the Club's Christmas party at Momma T’s in La Porte. Committee chairman is Bonnie Robinson. The time will be determined and members will be advised. Members are asked to bring an unwrapped toy for Toys for Tots and a wrapped item (new or gently used) for a Christmas game.
The next meeting is Dec. 12.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.