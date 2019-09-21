Terra Verde Garden Club
Terra Verde Garden Club met on Sept. 10 at St. Paul's Episcopal Church. Co-Hosts were Carol Peterson and John Petroff. We started the meeting with a workshop of flower arrangements. Members put together centerpieces with the help and supervision of Sue Cummings. We are improving with time.
Sue, vice-president, called the meeting to order. Ann McDermott did the roll call question, "What is your favorite garden vegetable?" We welcomed guest/new member Cheryl Menser. Ann read minutes of August meeting. Susie Kiefer gave the Treasurer's Report.
Members signed up for a work day on Sept. 17 at Kesling Park and St. Paul's. Irene Konieczny suggested we sign up for a fundraising day at Culvers. Frances Raderstorf reported she has cleaned up the garden at the Senior Center and planted some mums.
Sue reminded us the Community Dinner is Oct. 22. Master Gardeners will have a free workshop at Red Mill County Park on Oct. 3.
Meeting was adjourned.
If you are interested in more information about the club or would like to attend a future meeting, call Sue Cummings at 324-5610 or Barb Edmonds at (219) 851-9517. Everyone is welcome.
