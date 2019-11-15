Eta Eta Chapter, Psi Iota Xi
Eight were in attendance for the October meeting of Eta Eta Chapter, Psi Iota Xi at Cindy Fischer’s home.
Officers’ reports were first shared. Former member Marilyn Thompson was remembered and plans for her Celebration of Life gathering shared. Financial reports were shared and information regarding the La Porte County Symphony concert on Nov. 9 distributed.
Committee reports included information regarding preparations for the annual Cheeseball day on Nov. 2. The Projects Committee reminded members to bring non-perishable foods and paper products for the Salvation Army to the November meeting. The chapter’s final Sunflower Festival Basket Raffle was a great success! Thanks to everyone who assisted with this event. The next Give Back Night at Culver’s will be Dec. 12. Plans are underway to attend the national meeting in Fort Wayne in June 2020.
Birthday wishes were sung to Suzan Wade. The next meeting was held Nov.14.
New members are welcome to join Psi Iota Xi Sorority! Psi Iota Xi is a national philanthropic and cultural organization founded in Muncie, Indiana in 1897. The sorority has grown to over 150 chapters with more than 3,000 members in the Midwest. The primary purpose of Psi Iota Xi is to be of service with time, money, and love in a cooperative effort with the community to help those who cannot help themselves overcome mental and physical handicaps. Psi Iota Xi has gained national recognition for its work, especially with children, in the field of speech and hearing. If you would like to find out more about our local chapter, please contact Debe Meyer, lynn19482@frontier.com.
Hesston Homemakers
Members of Hesston Homemakers Extension Club met at Lamb’s Chapel United Methodist Church on Oct. 28.
Those present were Linda Barnes, Lila Brown, Connie Garrison, Teri Lebo, Cindy Pagels, Patty Sardeson, Sheri Schwenk, Pam Struebing, Betty Swanson, Donna Teter and Carolyn Warren. President Barnes opened the meeting with the Pledge of Allegiance to the Flag and the Homemakers’ Creed. Roll call was taken by telling our favorite thing to do at Halloween.
Sardeson read the minutes from the last meeting, and Garrison shared the treasurer’s report. Sardeson shared the health, safety and wellness report on preventing falls to preserve our independence. The song “Ding, Dong the Witch is Dead” was sung.
Barnes asked who was able to go to the recent educational retreat at the Extension Office. Swanson did and reported she found the session, “What’s the Buzz”, fascinating. The session was about bees and she thought it notable that cutting lawns cuts down on the bees’ food source.
Several of us were able to go to the play at the Little Theatre in La Porte in October. Struebing loved the experience, and other comments were that the actors were wonderful, music was great, main actress had a beautiful voice. The restaurant visited before the play was very good, and the weather was beautiful!
The La Porte County Extension Homemakers’ International Faire was the same day as our outing so no one attended the international dinner; however, it was noted that past dinners have been informative and enjoyable.
Barnes announced the council Holiday Celebration on Dec. 3. The celebration will begin at noon in the Community Building at the La Porte County Fairgrounds. Barnes plans on attending.
The lesson for the meeting was “Edible Flowers”, presented by Teter. She stated that people have eaten edible flowers for thousands of years and it may be a returning trend. In her talk, she made suggestions on ways to use edible flowers, gave us a handout of the more common edible flowers and stressed the 10 rules for using edible flowers safely.
The suggestion was made that we decide where, and when, to have our Christmastime dinner since reservations need to be made. After discussion, we voted to go to Hesston Supper Club on Dec. 9. We will meet there at 6 p.m.
The door award was won by Sardeson and Secret Pal gifts were given to Pagels, Sardeson, Swanson and Warren.
Our next meeting will be Nov. 25 at Lamb’s Chapel United Methodist Church. Brown and Schwenk will serve as co-hostess.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.